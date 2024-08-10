Do the ESPYS have their next Play of the Year nominee? Unlikely, but Matthew Stafford is still digging into his bag of tricks ahead of his age-36 NFL season. The Los Angeles Rams quarterback elicited boisterous reactions at training camp on Friday after a wild and impressive sequence.

Stafford threw a pass that was tipped and bobbled multiple times before he somehow managed to track it down himself. It was not quite as crisp as Lamar Jackson's speedy retrieval in the AFC Championship, but it was effective all the same. Moreover, the epic save showcases the Super Bowl 56 champion's resilience.

Stafford has been criticized before, but he consistently leaves everything out on the football field. He is the 11th-most sacked QB of all-time (will probably move into No. 7 by end of this season) and has battled injuries throughout his 15-year NFL career. More than just the physical scars, the former No. 1 overall draft pick suffered through some rough years with the Detroit Lions. He was one of the stabilizing presences on a franchise that was still waiting to fully break out in the 21st Century.

Stafford's 12-year tenure with the Lions helped instill a toughness and grit within him, one that is still on display today. Rams fans should be thrilled by the veteran signal-caller's high motor, particularly because this was only practice. The play is obviously no cause for grand proclamations, but if nothing else, it is good to see a relatively spry Matthew Stafford.

How far can Stafford take the Rams this year?

Stafford's health is the primary concern of head coach Sean McVay. If he can stay under center for the full season, the Rams should be a threat to challenge for the NFC title. After looking like a shell of himself during the 2022-23 campaign, Stafford roared back last season. He totaled 3,965 passing yards and 24 touchdowns in 15 games (11 interceptions) on his way to a second Pro Bowl selection and eighth-place finish in the MVP voting.

Most importantly, though, the bounce-back campaign coincided with an LA playoff berth. A loss to the Lions seemed like both a painful and fitting way for Stafford's season to end, but his revival could carry into this year. The safety net of Aaron Donald is gone and 2023 standout Puka Nacua is nursing a training camp injury. The onus is on Stafford to carry a large share of the workload.

Perhaps that is why he is pulling double duty at practice. No. 9 is embracing the burden.