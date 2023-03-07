Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Geno Smith spoke out on Twitter after signing a massive three-year, $105 million contract with the franchise this week.

“I’ll be much better!” Smith said on Tuesday. “Can’t wait.”

Smith was excellent for the Seahawks in 2022, making the Pro Bowl after a remarkable breakthrough season, and it’s great to see that the 32-year-old knows he can be even better in 2023.

Smith will be tied to the organization through 2025, and coach Pete Carroll is thrilled about the deal for the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year.

“We got it done in a timely fashion. We’re ahead of free agency, which we needed to do and everybody’s thrilled about it,” Carroll said on Seattle Sports 710 with Brock Huard and Mike Salk.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It’s a good deal for the club, a really good message to everybody on the outside that this is a good place and things are going in the right direction and we’re fired up about it.”

The contract could be worth up to $35 million per year and will pay out $40 million in guarantees, according to Sports Illustrated’s All Seahawks site.

“Putting together one of the most improbable story book seasons in NFL history after serving as a backup for seven seasons with three different teams, Smith beat out Drew Lock to succeed long-time starter Russell Wilson during training camp,” wrote Corbin K. Smith of All Seahawks.

“Once the team took the training wheels off after the first two games, he thrived under center orchestrating coordinator Shane Waldron’s offense.”

The Seattle Seahawks surprisingly made the playoffs, and Geno Smith led the league with a 69.8 percent completion rate, the highest for a QB in team history for a single season, per Smith.

Although the expectations will be much higher for Smith and the Seahawks moving forward, it looks like the veteran is ready to continue to improve with the franchise in 2023 and beyond.