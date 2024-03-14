Quarterback Sam Howell is headed to the Seattle Seahawks as they have agreed to a trade with the Washington Commanders. The Commanders have the #2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and they are hoping to land their next franchise QB with that pick. Geno Smith was the starting QB for the Seahawks last season, and Howell will now be competing for that starting job.
“Another QB trade: Commanders are sending last year’s starter Sam Howell to the Seahawks in a pick swap, per sources,” Adam Schefter said in a tweet. “Seahawks receive Howell, a fourth-round pick (No. 102), a sixth (No. 179). Commanders receive a third (No. 78) and a fifth (No. 152).”
Sam Howell has been in the NFL for two seasons now after being drafted by the Commanders in 2022. He was the starting QB for the team last season, and now he is starting a new chapter with the Seahawks.