Fresh off his fourth NBA title with the Golden State Warriors, Andre Iguodala is riding high after another historic run with the team where he was named NBA Finals MVP back in 2015. After several deep playoff runs and a series of clutch plays made on both ends of the floor, Iguodala’s ability to lead by example has been a hallmark for the Dubs. Currently weighing his options and seeing what the future holds for him, Iggy hasn’t ruled out a return to the Warriors for next season.

On the flip side, there’s also a good chance he may retire and remain with Golden State in a different capacity. In the case that Iguodala chooses to retire and hang up his sneakers, the Warriors still have an ample opportunity to find someone to fill the void. With that, let’s now take a look at the four NBA veterans the Warriors should target if Iguodala retires.

Players Warriors must pursue if Andre Iguodala retires

1. LaMarcus Aldridge

After being forced to retire the previous season when he was diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat, LaMarcus Aldridge made a surprise return to the NBA during the 2021-22 campaign. Last year with the Nets, Aldridge posted averages of 12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 55% from the field and 87.3% from the charity stripe. As a versatile big who can space the floor well and add some rebounding and rim protection, Aldridge would be an ideal fit with the Dubs.

Aldridge is also a selfless teammate who would bring a winning mentality to the Warriors regardless of if he’d be in a starting or reserve role. Looking to follow-up on a productive tenure in Brooklyn, Aldridge would do wonders for Golden State with the opportunity to win a title for the first time in his illustrious career.

2. Carmelo Anthony

Coming off a highly productive run with the Los Angeles Lakers, Carmelo Anthony has continued to reinvent himself in a bench role. During the 2021-22 NBA year, Melo averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc. He may not be the superstar talent he once was, but Anthony would definitely find himself in the right situation with the Warriors and over the past few seasons he’s proven that he can still be very impactful. It goes without saying that Anthony’s one of the best pure scorers the game’s ever seen, and the 10-time All-Star’s style of play would be a seamless fit in Golden State’s 3-point heavy offensive attack.

3. Paul Millsap

This past season Paul Millsap split time with the Nets and 76ers and could do very well with a fresh start in the Bay Area. On the Warriors, Millsap could have a role that closely mimics that of Iguodala. He probably wouldn’t see many minutes, but he’d add another veteran leader on the sidelines and in the locker room.

Millsap is by no means the All-Star caliber player he used to be, but he could come in on occasion to provide the Warriors with some depth and to play some meaningful minutes throughout the longer stretches of the season. With the Warriors, Millsap could finish out his playing career on a high note and compete for a title with the reigning NBA champions. All things considered, this signing could be an absolute win for both parties.

4. Trevor Ariza

Much like Andre Iguodala, Trevor Ariza is nearing the end of his playing career in the NBA. He’s had a long tenure in the league and may wind up sticking around if the right situation presents itself. Once an elite 3-and-D player in the league, Ariza would make for a great mentor to the younger players in Golden State. All the while chasing a ring for one last time. Ariza’s played with some of the greatest players of all-time, so it would only make sense for him to continue this trend with the Warriors.