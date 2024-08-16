In a preseason marked by transition, the Los Angeles Rams are determined to stengthen their position as contenders in the NFL. Their recent preseason victory against the Dallas Cowboys has not only lifted the spirits of fans. It also provided a platform for several emerging players to showcase their potential. Sure, preseason games often serve as a proving ground for rookies and unheralded talents. However, this particular win highlighted the growth and promise of a few key players who could be instrumental in the Rams' quest for success this season.

The Rams So Far

The Rams made it to the playoffs last season but were edged out in a nail-biting 24-23 Wild Card loss to the Lions. Still, they remain among the top contenders for next season's playoff race. Sure, the early exit was disappointing. That said, it hasn't dampened head coach Sean McVay's enthusiasm. Recall that just over a year ago, it seemed likely that McVay might step away from coaching. Fast forward to today and now the Rams can rest easy knowing their energetic leader is fully committed. With McVay at the helm, the future looks promising. Yes, that's even as the team adjusts to life without Aaron Donald, who has decided to retire.

The Rams kicked off the preseason with a thrilling comeback win over the Cowboys on Sunday. This was highlighted by Stetson Bennett’s gritty performance. Despite the typical preseason rough edges and Bennett throwing four interceptions, he managed to rally the team and secure a victory for Los Angeles.

Here we'll look at the four key Los Angeles Rams players who struggled during the 2024 NFL training camp.

Stetson Bennett, QB

Expectations for Stetson Bennett heading into the game were modest. He needed to demonstrate that he could efficiently run the offense and maintain composure in the pocket. When Bennett managed to stay on schedule and navigate the field, he looked solid.

One of the key reasons the Rams chose to draft Bennett in the fourth round last year was his undeniable gamer mentality. That mindset was on full display against the Cowboys, as he shrugged off his interceptions and led a comeback on the game-winning drive. Bennett's arm talent and mobility were evident, and I believe he’s the most impressive preseason quarterback the Rams have had since Brandon Allen, who is now with the San Francisco 49ers as Brock Purdy's backup. The difference in talent between Bennett and recent quarterbacks like John Wolford and Bryce Perkins is clear. While the four interceptions are certainly a setback, it will be interesting to see how Bennett responds in the final two exhibition games.

Nick Hampton, EDGE

Before the game, Hampton was highlighted as a player who needed to step up and prove his value as a reliable rotational edge rusher. He did just that. Although his size may limit him from being a three-down player, his speed is a significant asset.

To say Hampton delivered would be an understatement. The second-year edge rusher showcased impressive strength at the point of attack. He had a bull rush that proved highly effective. In just 21 snaps, he generated five pressures and achieved a win rate of 42.9 percent. Hampton made a noticeable impact on the field. That's something that certainly caught McVay’s attention.

Ty Davis, DL

Ty Davis was a standout performer on the Rams' defense against the Cowboys, providing a pleasant surprise with his play. The rookie showed strength in the run game and demonstrated relentless energy throughout the matchup. Although Bobby Brown III is likely to be the starting nose tackle, Davis has shown potential to fill a rotational role similar to what Jonah Williams provided last season or what Greg Gaines contributed early in his career. At the very least, the Rams appear to have discovered valuable depth along the defensive line—an asset that no NFL team can ever have too much of.

Jordan Whittington, WR

Whittington was one of the players fans were most eager to watch in this game. He’s impressed in training camp and made a strong first impression in his debut as a Ram. Whittington caught Bennett’s first pass of the game, converting it into an early first down. His most impressive play came later when he made a contested catch, broke a tackle, and then accelerated for a 30-yard gain. In McVay’s offense, the ability to gain yards after the catch is crucial. That's a skill that players like Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp have mastered. This is a promising sign for the rookie. Whittington finished the game with six receptions on nine targets for 74 yards.

Looking Ahead

The Rams' victory over the Cowboys in this preseason matchup provided a crucial opportunity for several roster hopefuls to demonstrate their potential and make their case for a spot on the final 53-man roster. Stetson Bennett, despite his struggles, showed glimpses of the leadership and resilience that made him a championship quarterback in college. Nick Hampton proved to be a disruptive force off the edge, validating his potential as a key rotational player. Ty Davis excelled on defense. Meanwhile, Jordan Whittington continued to build on his strong training camp.

As the preseason unfolds, these players will need to maintain and build on their performances to secure their spots. For the Rams, this influx of emerging talent could be just what they need to navigate a season filled with high expectations and significant challenges. If these hopefuls continue to impress, they could not only make the roster but also play pivotal roles in the Rams’ quest to return to playoff contention in 2024.