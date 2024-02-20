We gotta get these guys, Cleveland!

With the NFL offseason underway, the Cleveland Browns are strategically positioned to make the most of the opportunities presented by free agency. After a commendable 2023 season that saw them finish with an 11-6 record and a Wild Card playoff appearance, the Browns are eager to bolster their lineup. This piece will explore four unheralded free agents whose talents complement the Browns' requirements. Signing them can elevate the Browns' prospects for a deeper postseason run in 2024.

The Browns' 2023 Season

The 2023 season began with the Cleveland Browns appearing as a fringe playoff contender. However, they encountered numerous obstacles. These included injuries to key players like Nick Chubb, Deshaun Watson, Jack Conklin, Jedrick Wills, and Dawand Jones. Still, the Browns persevered, clinching a playoff berth with quarterback Joe Flacco at the helm.

Their journey to the postseason was marked by resilience and determination. They overcame adversity to secure a spot in the playoffs. Despite a disappointing playoff exit following a 45-14 loss to the Houston Texans, head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry are now tasked with fortifying the roster. With several positional needs to address, the Browns are poised for a pivotal offseason.

Other Considerations

The Browns are expected to navigate the free agent market judiciously. That's given their limited salary cap space and modest roster needs. As most notable free agents are on the defensive side, the Browns may seek cost-effective veteran options to bolster their lineup.

Sure, Joe Flacco and Kareem Hunt are among the potential departures. However, the Browns are well-positioned with Deshaun Watson and a potentially rejuvenated Nick Chubb. Of course, Chubb could also possibly go. Despite financial constraints, the Browns may explore opportunities in free agency while also considering the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft to address roster deficiencies.

Here we will look at the four sneaky good NFL free agents whom the Cleveland Browns need to sign during the 2024 offseason.

Drue Tranquill, LB

In the realm of potential signings, Drue Tranquill emerges as a prime candidate for the Browns to target. He isn't projected to command a hefty contract, and his tenure with playoff-caliber teams furnishes him with invaluable experience.

Following four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, Tranquill inked a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. He nearly matched his career-best sack tally and contributed 78 tackles during his stint with the Chiefs. In the previous season, Tranquill also notched an impressive 148 tackles while with the Chargers. The Browns could benefit from an additional defensive asset capable of applying pressure on opposing quarterbacks while maintaining reliability in tackling.

Considering the Browns' financial constraints, pursuing top-tier free agents seems unlikely. Therefore, they must navigate the second and third tiers of free agency to fortify specific positions and bolster their defensive depth.

Jerick McKinnon, RB

Should Nick Chubb depart, Jerick McKinnon emerges as a potential complement to Cleveland's running game. Sure, Jerome Ford has performed adequately as a starter. However, his skill set may be better suited for a committee role rather than a full-time position.

McKinnon showcased his prowess with the Chiefs during the 2022 season but experienced a downturn in touches and efficiency in 2023. Despite a decline in rushing yards and receptions, his versatility remains an asset that could benefit the Browns' offensive strategy.

Josh Reynolds, WR

Josh Reynolds presents an enticing fit within the Browns' offensive scheme. Remember that the Browns require a definitive No. 2 wide receiver to develop alongside Amari Cooper. Yes, Elijah Moore and others have demonstrated promise. That said, we cannot overlook Reynolds' potential as a complementary option. With 608 receiving yards this season and eight touchdowns in the past two seasons, Reynolds possesses the attributes necessary to complement Cooper effectively.

Of course, potential obstacles such as loyalty to his former team or increased market value following standout performances could complicate his acquisition.

Mike Onwenu, OL

While Jedrick Wills' performance at left tackle underwhelmed, we don't see many available alternatives in this year's market. Mike Onwenu, however, emerges as an intriguing prospect.

Onwenu was a steal in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Throughout the years, he has demonstrated versatility across the offensive line. He has excelled at right tackle and both guard positions. His physicality in the run game and adeptness in pass protection make him a valuable asset. During the 2023 season with the Patriots, Onwenu boasted a top-20 pressure rate among all tackles.

Looking Ahead

The Cleveland Browns' pursuit of strategic free agent acquisitions in 2024 is paramount. To fortify their roster for sustained success, the Browns must carefully assess the available talent pool and make shrewd decisions. The potential signings of players like Drue Tranquill, Jerick McKinnon, Josh Reynolds, and Mike Onwenu offer promising avenues. These players can address key areas of need while maximizing the team's potential for the upcoming season. As the offseason unfolds and the Browns continue to shape their roster, everyone's collective efforts will ultimately determine if they can return to the playoffs and advance deeper.