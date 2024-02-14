The Chiefs Super Bowl parade is underway, and it saw Drue Tranquill fire quite a shot at the Chargers.

The Kansas City Chiefs won their second straight Super Bowl after beating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 on Sunday night, and they took to the streets of Kansas City to celebrate with their fans on Wednesday at their parade. While everyone was relishing the team's victory, linebacker Drue Tranquill used the celebration as an opportunity to take a shot at his old team in the Los Angeles Chargers.

After spending the first four seasons of his career with the Chargers, Tranquill signed with the Chiefs this past offseason, and helped them find their way back to the Super Bowl for the second straight season. This sort of success was something Tranquill wasn't familiar with during his time with the Chargers, and he let them know it amidst the team's title celebration.

“It’s WAY better than LA! They don’t do this in LA!” Drue Tranquill didn’t hold back after not being re-signed by the Chargers last offseason 👀 (via @KSHB41)

pic.twitter.com/vnsQF9sAAq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 14, 2024

As if the Chargers needed another gut punch after watching Drue Tranquill flee to one of their AFC West rivals and immediately win a championship, he aired them out for the world to see during their parade. It's clear the talented linebacker had some things he wanted to get off his chest when it came to his former team, and while it will sting Los Angeles fans, it likely only made Kansas City fans happier.

While the celebration has taken a tragic turn with reports saying that shots were fired at the parade, the Chiefs and their players were living it up after their second straight Super Bowl victory. With the latest developments, though, the concern is with all the folks that went out and attended the festivities in hopes that they are all OK.