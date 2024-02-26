Fresh off an impressive 2023 campaign that saw them reach the playoffs, the Miami Dolphins are gearing up for the upcoming NFL Draft. Of course, they have an eye on strengthening their roster. Despite their recent success, there's always room for improvement. In preparation for the 2024 season, the Dolphins must be strategic in identifying players who can elevate their team to greater heights. Here, we highlight four promising yet underrated prospects the Dolphins should have on their radar come draft day.
The Dolphins' 2023 Season
Under the guidance of head coach Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins clinched their second consecutive playoff berth in the 2023-24 season. They finished with an 11-6 regular season record. Notably, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's consistent performance throughout the season played a significant role in the team's success. Tagovailoa, now in his fourth year, had a standout season, contributing to wide receiver Tyreek Hill's impressive performance. That's despite falling short of the coveted 2,000-yard mark.
Looking ahead, the Dolphins are poised to remain contenders in the upcoming season. However, there's work to be done in the offseason to fortify their roster for another playoff push.
The Dolphins' 2024 Draft Context
As the 2024 NFL Draft approaches, the Dolphins must address key areas of improvement. This is particularly true in their offensive and defensive lines. The draft presents an opportunity to secure long-term assets. Prospects like Zach Frazier from West Virginia or Taliese Fuaga from Oregon State could bolster Miami's offensive line. That's especially true if key players depart.
In addition to linemen, defensive talent like Miami's Leonard Taylor III could be a valuable addition. He can offer versatility and strength in both run defense and pass rush. Day 2 prospects such as Ruke Orhorhoro and Dominick Puni also warrant consideration. They could provide depth and potential impact.
Furthermore, secondary depth remains a priority for the Dolphins. Draft prospects like Kalen King and Cole Bishop are promising options in the mid-rounds. Tight ends like Cade Stover or Ja'Tavion Sanders could also complement McDaniel's offensive scheme.
With six selections in hand, the Dolphins have the opportunity to address various needs. These include potential late-round targets like specialist Kyle Ostendorp from Arizona.
As the draft approaches, the Dolphins must make calculated moves to build upon their recent success. They have to position themselves as contenders once again in the 2024 season.
Here we will look at the four sneaky good players whom the Miami Dolphins must take during the 2024 NFL Draft.
Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama
Chris Braswell, a former five-star recruit, finally hit his stride in his senior year at Alabama. He tallied an impressive 10.5 sacks. Standing at 6'3 and weighing 225 pounds, Braswell excels in run defense and showcases power in his pass-rushing bull rushes. Sure, he may not be the most fluid athlete in coverage. That said, he could contribute effectively as part of a linebacker rotation. With injuries to Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, and Andrew Van Ginkel hitting free agency, the Dolphins must replenish their edge defender depth.
Byron Murphy II, DL, Texas
Byron Murphy II is a disruptive force on the defensive line with the agility to impact both the run and pass game. He exhibits the ability to penetrate the backfield against the run. He can also outmaneuver slower blockers in passing situations. Concerns about his size linger, as he may struggle against double teams. However, his athleticism suggests he could thrive in specific defensive schemes. Miami's need for defensive linemen is pressing. Again, this is especially true with Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis entering free agency.
Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson
Miami's defensive tackle situation could benefit from Ruke Orhorhoro's versatility, fitting in both 3-4 and 4-3 schemes. While the Dolphins' defensive strategy for the upcoming season remains uncertain, Ruke's physicality and size at 6'4″, 290 pounds make him an intriguing prospect. Despite being raw, his natural strength and potential growth make him an attractive option, particularly for a coach like Weaver who can shape his development according to team needs.
Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice
Luke McCaffrey, though not in the same mold as his brother Christian, offers a unique skill set as a wide receiver, having transitioned from quarterback early in his college career. Standing tall, McCaffrey is adept at running routes from the slot, a position where the Dolphins seek increased utilization. While he may lack top-end speed, his reliable hands and route-running precision make him a valuable asset for Tua Tagovailoa in crucial third-down situations. McCaffrey's ability to read coverages from a quarterback's perspective adds another layer of value to Miami's offense, potentially mirroring the impact of players like Wes Welker or his father, Ed McCaffrey, in the NFL.
Looking Ahead
In conclusion, as the Miami Dolphins gear up for the 2024 NFL Draft, they stand at a pivotal juncture in their journey toward sustained success. With the memory of the Wild Card Round still fresh in their minds, the Dolphins must make astute decisions to fortify their roster and address key areas of need. The four under-the-radar prospects highlighted—Chris Braswell, Byron Murphy II, Ruke Orhorhoro, and Luke McCaffrey—each offer unique talents and potential solutions to bolster Miami's depth and competitiveness. As the draft unfolds, the Dolphins' choices will shape the trajectory of their upcoming season and define their pursuit of championship glory. With careful consideration and strategic planning, Miami has the opportunity to elevate its roster and position itself as a formidable force in the NFL landscape for years to come.