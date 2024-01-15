The Dolphins star WR was held in check by the Chiefs.

It's been nearly two days since the Kansas City Chiefs ended the Miami Dolphins season Saturday night, but the matchup off the field continued on social media Monday morning.

Dolphins All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who spent his first six NFL seasons with the Chiefs before being traded in 2022, took a shot at Kansas City defensive backs Trent McDuffie and L'Jarius Sneed after seeing some game film.

NFL analyst Brian Baldinger broke down the recovery that McDuffie made on a crucial fourth down play to break up a pass intended for Hill. Instead, Hill took it in a different direction.

“2 people on you and you still get open idk gang 🤔,” Hill said on X (formerly Twitter).

It's a bit of a strange hill to die on considering he did not record a reception on the play, but the consensus is that the incompletion was due to poor timing from Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Hill can’t get it done against former team

Though Tyreek Hill put up respectable numbers in the game – five receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown – it wasn’t the video-game-like stat line that the Dolphins needed to compete with the Chiefs. While he's chirping Kansas City's corners here, he later gave Sneed some props for his press coverage when they pair were matched up one-on-one.

Jammed my ahh to Cancun 😂 https://t.co/ZQP8i3QWMp — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 15, 2024

Hill totaled the same amount of yards when the Dolphins played the Chiefs back in Week 9 of the regular season. He had only three games with less than 62 yards this season, topping 100 yards eight times.

Tyreek Hill had a phenomenal season and nearly set NFL records in year two with the Dolphins. It has to sting a bit though knowing that a remarkable year was ended at the hands of your former team.

That's what Hill has to deal with during the offseason, though he doesn’t seem fazed enough to stay quiet after the season-ending loss. It wasn’t Hill's fault that the Dolphins lost, but trying to hype himself up after a playoff loss is a slippery slope.