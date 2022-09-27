The Indianapolis Colts stunned the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3, 20-17, at the Lucas Oil Stadium. A late Colts interception ensured the Colts’ first win of the season that capped off a scintillating fourth-period comeback. Here are some critical takeaways from the Colts’ Week 3 win.

When Colts quarterback Matt Ryan connected with Jelani Woods for a 12-yard touchdown with 24 seconds left in the game, that put them up by three and pegged the final score. The Chiefs still had one final chance to go ahead, but Rodney McLeod intercepted Patrick Mahomes’ attempt to connect with Juju Smith-Schuster to wrap up the home opening win for the Colts.

Here are our four takeaways from the Indianapolis Colts’ Week 3 win vs. the Chiefs.

4. Colts d-line was solid

The Colts’ defensive front four came out furious to open the game, and they maintained that intensity throughout all four quarters. They were constantly putting pressure on Patrick Mahomes despite only recording one sack.

That sack came from Yannick Ngakoue. The veteran edge rusher had his finest game since joining the Colts. He also had two solo tackles, a tackle for loss, and two quarterback hits.

DeForest Buckner deserves a lot of credit for his performance today. He contributed to the Chiefs being held to 2.5 yards per rush and not allowing Mahomes to settle in the pocket. He also had two quarterback hits and four tackles.

Today was exactly what the Colts needed from this part of the defense. They simply need to improve on what they’ve done so far and start translating pressures into sacks. This was a positive development for Gus Bradley’s defense.

3. New faces make an impact

On the other end of the field, the offense struggled for nearly 99 percent of the game. However, they had to be pleased with what they got from rookies Alec Pierce and Jelani Woods today. It all started with Woods, who found his way through a gap in the Chiefs’ defense to score the Colts’ opening touchdown.

Meanwhile, Pierce’s day began with a 17-yard reception on a drive that resulted in a field goal, but his most critical catch came on Indianapolis’ last drive of the day. Matt Ryan showed some faith in his receiver with a 14-yard connection that placed the offense on the 12-yard line.

That play led to Ryan’s game-winning touchdown pass to Woods. For his second touchdown, the rookie tight end displayed his hand strength.

Woods’ touchdowns were his only receptions of the day, totaling 13 yards on three targets. Pierce caught three passes for 61 yards on five targets.

The pair of rookies produced big plays when their team needed them, and that should gain Frank Reich’s trust in the future. After this game, their confidence and responsibilities in the offense should continue to grow.

2. Was this o-line worth it?

Matt Ryan has seen 10 sacks over the first two weeks of the season. He’s also been hit 21 times in all. That should not be the case since the Colts’ offensive line is the highest-paid in the NFL. So far this season, they haven’t been holding up their end of the bargain.

Sure, it’s fantastic that general manager Chris Ballard has faith in his guys. So far, however, that faith has not translated to production. Matt Pryor appears to be vastly outmatched in pass protection. Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, and Braden Smith – the ones making the most money — appear to be coasting and may no longer have the hunger and drive they had before receiving the bag.

Danny Pinter actually appears to be a reserve lineman who might be more effective at center. Colts fans should anticipate changes in the offensive line once Bernhard Raimann is healthy. Raimann will start at left tackle, Pryor will start at right guard, and Pinter will come off the bench. Matt Ryan is not a bad QB, but he requires more protection. Star RB Jonathan Taylor also requires more run blocking. So far, neither has been consistently implemented.

1. Jonathan Taylor struggles again

Speaking of Jonathan Taylor, if the offensive line’s blocking does not improve, he will have more pedestrian outings like the one he had against the Chiefs. Taylor ran 21 times for 71 yards and no touchdowns against Kansas City. He averaged 3.4 yards per carry. This was even worse than a slow Week 2 performance where he averaged 6.0 yards per carry in a loss to the Jaguars. He totaled just 54 rushing yards in that game.

You’d like to see YPC be at least four for Taylor, but you also want to see him go over 90+ yards per game. For context, he averaged more than 106 yards per game in 2021.

Overall, this was not a bad day for a typical NFL running back. However, Taylor isn’t simply a good or above-average running back. He’s an excellent one — arguably the best in the league.

Unfortunately, every NFL club is aware of this and understands that Michael Pittman Jr. is the sole passing threat. Teams will continue to pack the box, daring the Colts to defeat them with the pass. That looks to be a winning recipe so far.