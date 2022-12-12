By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

Detroit Lions fans demanded to see more of rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This week, those fans got their wish.

While Williams didn’t receive a major bump in workload, he made an impact. The Alabama product found himself wide open in the secondary on Detroit’s second drive, and hauled in a 41-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring.

After the game, the Lions rookie said he was surprised at how open he was. Regardless, it was a “great experience” and the play went as designed.

“They (safeties) dropped down, so we knew it was over the top,” Williams said. “It was how the play was designed up. If they do this, we do that. I they did that, we did this. So, it was one of those.”

Williams also addressed the fans’ demands from last week. Lions fans audibly chanted “We want Jamo!” during Detroit’s 40-14 rout of the Jaguars.

“It’s crazy. I love it. They treat me very well. It’s probably one of the best treatments I done got in a while,” Williams said. “Like, the ‘We want Jamo!’ chants, the ‘Jamo’ chants, everybody going crazy when I touch the field, score. It’s just electric, man. I love it.”

Detroit went on to win 34-23 over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. That victory marks their fifth in their last six games as the Lions eye a potential playoff birth with four games remaining.

Next week, the Lions hit the road, where they have struggled in the past. Detroit faces the 7-6 New York Jets with a chance to get back to .500 for the first time since Week 2.