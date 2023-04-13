The San Francisco 49ers are expected to make more moves in the 2023 offseason. This is especially true given the number of roster spaces on their depth chart that remain open. They can, of course, do so through the draft. Here we’ll look at which rookie prospects the 49ers will draft with each of their picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 49ers have been very active in trading their draft picks. This has resulted in them not having a selection until the third round and not using one of their original seven picks until the fifth round. This is due to their previous trades, including one to acquire Trey Lance in the 2021 draft. That cost them their 2023 first-round pick. Keep in mind that they need to focus on creating more depth in the draft after losing many players during free agency. This was despite making it to the NFC Championship Game for two consecutive years.

Let’s look at who the 49ers will choose in the 2023 NFL Draft.

San Francisco 49ers: 2023 NFL Mock Draft

3rd round 99th overall pick: CB Julius Brents

The Niners should use the 99th overall pick to select Julius Brents. He is a long and slender cornerback who demonstrated improved tackling skills in 2022. He also showed good ball production by keeping his focus on the quarterback. As a cornerback with good length, Brents could be a difference-maker for the 49ers’ secondary.

3rd round 101st overall pick: WR Tank Dell

Nathaniel “Tank” Dell should go to the 49ers with the 101st overall pick. Despite his small size, he has a knack for getting open against opposing defensive backs. Dell is also a valuable asset in the return game. Some even believe he is good enough to potentially enter the top 100 with his versatile skill set.

#Houston WR Tank Dell. Special Teams impact… Big play ability as a punt returner. pic.twitter.com/PmzN8nNbM1 — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) April 5, 2023

3rd round 102nd overall pick: DT Zacch Pickens

Zacch Pickens will be the 102nd overall pick for San Francisco. He is a former five-star recruit who showed flashes of potential but lacked consistency in college. Still, Pickens is a disruptive player in the middle of the defense. He can regularly get into the backfield and force running backs to change their direction or get quarterbacks off their passing spots.

5th round 155th overall pick: EDGE Viliami Fehoko

With the 155th overall pick in the 5th round, the 49ers should go for Viliami Fehoko. He is an edge rusher who is skilled at sealing despite needing to improve his coverage abilities. He has a range of pass-rush moves but needs to work on knowing when to use them effectively. Fehoko can convert his speed into power. That can surely help out the Niners’ pass rush.

5th round 164th overall pick: S Ronnie Hickman

At No. 164, the Niners should select Ronnie Hickman. He is a safety with good size who excels at quickly identifying and closing gaps. He may struggle with balancing himself in open space, but Hickman has the versatility to play nickel. Again, he could be a good backup for their secondary.

5th round 173rd overall pick: OL Spencer Anderson

Spencer Anderson should be chosen with the 173rd overall pick. He has experience playing on the offensive tackle but is better suited for the interior line. He has a strong base, good hand adjustments, and a good understanding of angles to seal run lanes. His lateral mobility and recovery speed can also improve at this level.

6th round 216th overall pick: RB Keaton Mitchell

The 49ers should shore up their backfield. Enter Keaton Mitchell. He is a relatively unknown prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft class. However, he could be a sleeper good pick. Although he may fall to Day 3 because of his size, he’s a talented running back who could surprise a lot of people.

7th round 222nd overall pick: G Atonio Mafi

Atonio Mafi is a lineman best suited for a power/gap-blocking scheme. While he naturally absorbs contact well, he could improve his technique by lowering his hips. Mafi could be a solid pick for the 49ers in the seventh round.

7th round 247th overall pick: CB Terell Smith

Terell Smith is a tall and physically imposing outside cornerback with explosive agility and decent long speed. He excels at driving on comebacks and in-breaking routes. Although he needs to be more aggressive against blocks, he’s willing to contribute to run defense. Smith also has good awareness when the ball is in the air. Overall, he has the physical tools and athleticism needed for a mid-round CB in today’s NFL.

7th round 253rd overall pick: S DeMarcco Hellams

DeMarcco Hellams played alongside Jordan Battle in the Alabama defense for over 2,100 snaps in the last three seasons. Despite being overshadowed by Battle, Hellams was a reliable run defender. He spent more than half of his playing time as the deep safety, either in single-high or two-deep formations. However, also took turns playing in the slot and in the box. That’s great versatility right there.

7th round 255th overall pick: OT Connor Galvin

Connor Galvin was a consistent starter at left tackle for Baylor. In fact, he participated in all 35 games over the past three years. At the Shrine Bowl, he measured 6’6 but only weighed 293 pounds with 32-inch arms. Galvin has shown potential on tape, but he will need to add strength to his game to make an impact for the 49ers at the next level.