Brock Purdy entered the San Francisco 49ers' Week 1 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers needing to answer several questions — for his team, for his fans, and for himself. Would his surgically repaired right elbow hold up? Could he duplicate the dominance he displayed a year ago as a rookie? Will he once again help the 49ers be one of the top contenders in the NFC?

The answer to all of the above on Sunday afternoon was a resounding yes.

After spending months and months rehabbing the UCL tear he suffered during the NFC Championship Game, an injury that allowed him to throw just four passes in San Francisco's 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Purdy looked right as rain during the 49ers' Week 1 road win over the Steelers.

And with the 30-7 victory, last year's “Mr. Irrelevant” maintained his undefeated regular-season record as a starter, moving to 6-0 while making a little NFL history in the process.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Brock Purdy deserves an A+ for his performance in the 49ers' Week 1 win over the Steelers

It didn't take Brock Purdy long to find his groove in the 49ers' season opener.

After the San Francisco defense forced a quick three-and-out to open the game, the Iowa State alum quickly connected with Deebo Samuel for a six-yard gain on the 49ers' first offensive play of the year and cruised from there.

To finish the seven-play, 54-yard opening drive, Purdy and Brandon Aiyuk, who had a monster day, connected for an eight-yard touchdown to give the Niners an early lead.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

The two hooked up for a second score 90 seconds into the second quarter, this one going for 19 yards.

By the time Sam Darnold came in for kneel-downs to close out the victory, Purdy had completed 19 of 29 passes for 220 yards with the two touchdowns to Aiyuk and zero interceptions.

His 111.3 passer rating was good for third among NFL quarterbacks in Week 1, trailing only Jordan Love (123.2) and Desmond Ridder (111.8). Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen, of course, have yet to play as the Jets and Bills take the field Monday night.

Purdy's passer rating helped the second-year star make some NFL history as he became the first quarterback ever to record a 95 or higher in each of his first six regular-season starts. The 23-year-old is also the first quarterback in NFL history to win his first six regular-season starts while throwing at least two touchdown passes in each game.

Brock Purdy is back and better than ever pic.twitter.com/zuFZkvOobX — PFF (@PFF) September 11, 2023

Under the circumstances, what with coming off the injury, heading to the East Coast for a tough road matchup, and just the overall pressure he faced in this season opener, Brock Purdy undoubtedly deserves an A-plus grade for his performance in the 49ers' Week 1 win.

Nick Bosa was certainly impressed with his quarterback, saying afterward that “Purdy shut some haters up,” and that “he's exactly who we thought he was.”

Purdy will look to continue his historic streak in Week 2 when the 49ers visit the Los Angeles Rams in a battle for first place in the NFC West.