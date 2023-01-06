By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 4 min read

The NFL season is coming down to the wire, so every result can seriously affect the postseason picture. That is the case for the San Francisco 49ers, who will close out the regular season by hosting the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday.

At 12-4 and already owning the NFC West, the Niners have already secured a playoff spot. Not only that, but they are on a nine-game winning streak, the longest in the league.

A big part of that success has been the emergence of rookie Brock Purdy. The 2022 Mr. Irrelevant stepped up as the starting quarterback when veteran Jimmy Garoppolo went down with an injury. With Purdy in the starting lineup, the team has a perfect 4-0 record.

While its playoff spot is secured, there is still a lot at stake for San Francisco. With that being said, here are the best and worst-case scenarios for the 49ers in the NFL Wild Card round.

Best-case scenario: First-round bye

Even though it seemed impossible a few weeks ago, the 49ers have a real shot at finishing with the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

For that to happen, San Francisco needs to win its Week 18 matchup against the Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles must lose to the New York Giants.

Arizona is already out of the playoff race and has lost its last six games, including versus the 49ers in Week 11 in Mexico City. To make matters worse for the Cardinals, they will be without two-time Pro Bowler Kyler Murray. The quarterback is on the injured reserve list after he tore his ACL in Week 14.

The Birds will host the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Although they have a 13-3 record, the Eagles have lost their last two games. A big reason for that was the absence of Jalen Hurts. A contender for MVP, the quarterback will potentially return to the lineup on Sunday. However, it is uncertain how much and how well he will play following shoulder problems.

Additionally, the Giants will finish No. 6 in the NFC no matter the results across the league. That means New York might opt to preserve some of its main players, such as Saquon Barkley, on Sunday.

Still, if San Francisco defeats Arizona plus Philadelphia loses to New York, the Niners get the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye. This is by far the best-case scenario for the team as it gains an extra week to prepare and keeps players fresh for the Divisional Round.

Other good scenarios: Seahawks, Lions or Giants

If the Eagles win, the Niners can end up with either the second or third seed. While a first-round bye would certainly be appreciated, there are some interesting matchups that might favor them.

To finish No. 2, San Francisco needs to win, the Minnesota Vikings need to lose or both teams can tie.

By finishing second in the NFC, the 49ers could face a couple of teams that might sound attractive for a Wild Card contest.

To face the Seattle Seahawks, Pete Carroll’s team needs to defeat the already eliminated Los Angeles Rams and he Detroit Lions must win or tie the Green Bay Packers. San Francisco would also matchup with the Seahawks if Seattle and Detroit both lose.

To get the Lions as the 2-seed, San Francisco need Detroit to win and the Seahawks to lose. The 49ers would also face the Lions if they tie the Cardinals and Seattle also ends the regular season with a tie.

Finally, there is a chance the 49ers fall to No. 3 and face the Giants. For that to happen, San Francisco needs to lose and Minnesota needs to win or tie. The Niners would also battle with New York if they tie and the Vikings win.

Worst-case scenario: Green Bay Packers

Perhaps the worst-case scenario for the 49ers is one of the most likely to happen.

After struggling in the first half of the season, the Green Bay Packers bounced back in the second half. The team is currently on a four-game winning streak and is now 8-8.

The problem with facing the Packers in the Wild Card round is that San Francisco would play against Aaron Rodgers right away. The reigning MVP has a lot of postseason experience, which could hurt the Niners’ chances of winning. Also, since Purdy is a rookie, playing versus Green Bay’s defense in a playoff debut might not be ideal.

For that to happen, San Francisco would be the No. 2 seed and Green Bay must defeat the Lions at home.

The Packers are playing some of their best football this year, clearly on a hot streak. As impressive as the Lions have been recently, it is difficult to imagine Rodgers and his team losing on Sunday.

All things considered, this is the worst-case scenario for the 49ers. It would be a contest between a veteran and a rookie, plus Green Bay is playing some of the best football in the league.