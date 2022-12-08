By Tim Crean · 4 min read

The San Francisco 49ers Week 14 matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a crucial game for both teams as the 2022 NFL playoffs approach. Ahead of this 49ers-Buccaneers battle, let’s take a look at some bold 49ers Week 14 predictions.

The 49ers are coming off a win, but a costly one. Jimmy Garoppolo is likely out for the season with a foot injury, and now we get Brock Purdy replacing Jimmy G, replacing Trey Lance for the 49ers Week 14 contest. Purdy played at Iowa State last season and was the “Mr. Irrelevant” (the award given to the last player taken in the NFL draft) of 2022. At 8-4, though, the 49ers are leading the NFC West, but the Seattle Seahawks are hot on their heels at 7-5.

On the other side, the Buccaneers are 6-6 and coming off another late, dramatic win led by Tom Brady in Week 13 vs. the New Orleans Saints. The Buccaneers wouldn’t be in the playoffs right now if they were competing for a Wild Card slot, but as the lowly NFC South division leaders, they have playoff hopes on the line as well.

This is a battle between a late-round, unknown quarterback in his first career start and the GOAT, who once was a late-round, unknown quarterback, too. It’s a fascinating matchup, especially considering the serious playoff ramifications. So, without further ado, let’s make some bold 49ers Week 14 predictions.

3. The 49ers defense steps up against the Buccaneers

After a solid appearance in relief after the Jimmy Garoppolo injury in Week 13, Brock Purdy makes his first NFL start in the 49er-Buccaneers game on Sunday. While there are a lot of implications of that (and some bold 49ers Week 14 predictions below), it also means that the 49ers defense needs to step up.

And step up they will in this game because that’s what they’ve been doing all season.

The 49ers D is ranked No. 1 in the NFL in points (190) and yards (3,407) allowed this season. They are also in the top 10 in turnovers (18) and sacks (36).

On the other side of the ball, the Buccaneers offense is 27th in scoring and 21st in yards gained. However, they are ranked second in both fewest sacks allowed (18) and fewest turnovers (11), thanks to Tom Brady.

This game, however, will see Nick Bosa rack up multiple sacks, and the secondary will turn the Bucs over at least twice. That’s what No. 1-ranked defenses do when their third-string QB gets the start.

2. Brock Purdy becomes the new Tom Brady

In Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season, New York Jets linebacker Mo Lewis famously crushed New England Patriots starting quarterback Drew Bledsoe, knocking him out of the game. Two decades later, the QB who came in for Bledsoe — the No. 199 pick of the 2000 NFL Draft — is still playing at 45 and is the greatest signal-caller in NFL history.

Tom Brady didn’t manage to win that game vs. the Jets, but he did win his first start in Week 3 vs. Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts.

In Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, the No. 262 and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy, came in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo and led the 49ers to a crucial win over the Miami Dolphins.

While the 49ers got a positive Jimmy Garoppolo injury update this week saying he might be able to come back late in the playoffs, the rest of the season is likely Purdy’s from here on out.

Will this be the first start of a Hall of Fame, greatest of all time, seven Super Bowl career? Time will tell. But for now, Purdy can be the calm hand on the wheel of a talented team and take them into the postseason, just like Brady did all those years ago.

1. 49ers 27, Buccaneers 20

This might be a matchup between the GOAT and Mr. Irrelevant, but outside of QB, San Francisco owns the advantage at almost every other position on the field in this 49ers-Buccaneers game.

This will also be the first time we will see a Brock Purdy-specific game plan from Kyle Shanahan. That probably means a lot of safe, underneath throws to George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk, and a lot of creative ways to get the ball in Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel’s hands.

And that’s what leads to the boldest 49ers Week 14 prediction of all.

Between the talent on the field and the advantage on the sideline with Kyle Shanahan vs. Todd Bowles and company, the importance of the QBs will be minimalized in this game. That means as long as Purdy doesn’t completely lose it and starts throwing wild picks, the 49ers Week 14 matchup vs. the Bucs will be another win for the surging NFC West side.