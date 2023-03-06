The latest Brock Purdy update is exactly what the San Francisco 49ers and their fans want to hear. The rookie quarterback is slated to have elbow surgery after a successful first season.

Purdy’s surgery was rescheduled just as it was supposed to happen but the latest update is a good one. His latest checkup with the doctor went well and is still planning to have his elbow surgery on his new date, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

“Per source, the quarterback’s visit/checkup with Dr. Keith Meister in Arizona last week went well and he remains on track to have elbow surgery this week in the Dallas area,” writes Barrows.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Purdy and Trey Lance will be the 49ers’ quarterbacks moving forward while Jimmy Garoppolo looks to find work elsewhere. They certainly have the talent to repeat as NFC West champions and make another run to the conference championship game. However, they will have to go through yet another QB controversy after going through one last offseason with Lance and Garoppolo.

After dealing with an unprecedented amount of injuries to their quarterbacks, the 49ers are looking into other veteran QBs to patch things up. With Purdy and Lance potentially needing time to get reacclimated after their respective injuries, it makes sense. Whether Lance once again begins the season as the starting QB or Purdy takes the job, the 49ers will have lofty expectations to live up to in 2023.