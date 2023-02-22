San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was supposed to undergo surgery on Wednesday to repair the UCL tear he suffered during the NFC Championship Game. However, the youngster’s operation will be delayed at least until March.

According to the latest updates, an inflammation on Purdy’s elbow prompted his doctor to delay the surgery. However, it doesn’t mean that Purdy’s timeline for recovery will be affected in a major way since he is still expected to return before the season starts in September, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

“49ers QB Brock Purdy today visited Dr. Keith Meister, who recommended postponing surgery because of ongoing inflammation in Purdy’s elbow, per sources,” Pelissero explained. “They’ll reconvene in early March. All signs continue to point a UCL repair that would have Purdy ready for the 2023 season.”

While it doesn’t look like there should be any concern about Brock Purdy’s injury status, it’s not surprising why some 49ers fans remain worried. After all, it has been reported earlier that the “worst case scenario” is still possible for him. In the said situation–while unlikely–Purdy could end up sitting out until November to recover. That would mean he would at least miss half of the 2023 season.

“[Dr. Keith] Meister could determine during surgery that Purdy will require a more involved procedure if there is significant damage to his UCL that wasn’t revealed on MRI exams. Purdy has said this ‘hybrid’ surgery would involve a graft and a recovery time of seven to nine months, meaning he could be sidelined until late November if his rehab progresses slowly,” Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 49ers and their fan base will get more information on Brock Purdy’s injury status by March. Hopefully, it’ll be a good one for one of the biggest breakout stars of 2022.