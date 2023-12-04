Wideout Deebo Samuel comes through with huge game for 49ers in road runaway over defending NFC Champion Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers traveled to Philadelphia determined to make a statement concerning the 2023 season. After a slow start that saw them fall behind 6-0 to the defending NFC Champions, the Niners stepped on the accelerator and registered a 42-19 triumph at Lincoln Financial Field. While the Niners had advantages in multiple areas, no player did more to help provide separation than stellar wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Deebo Samuel went off for 3 TDs, 138 yards from scrimmage after trash-talking Eagles. Brock Purdy: "We all knew he was ready for this game. He's been waiting for it for a long time." pic.twitter.com/Qo9FeHm0qU — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 4, 2023

The Niners (9-3) rolled to a 42-19 triumph over the Eagles (10-2) in a game that could have major implications for the final playoff standings in the NFC. Samuel caught 4 passes for 116 yards, and he scored a pair of receiving touchdowns.

But Samuel wasn't just a receiver as he also had 3 carries for 22 yards and scored one rushing touchdown. Samuel had criticized Eagles defender James Bradberry and then came through with a memorable game.

Quarterback Brock Purdy had an excellent game himself, completed 19 of 27 passes for 314 yards with 4 TD passes. Purdy knew that Samuel was on track to have a huge game against the high-flying Eagles.

“We all knew he was ready for this game. He's been waiting for it for a long time.”

Samuel attacked the Eagles with speed and power throughout the game, and he had plenty of help from running back Christian McCaffrey. The running back had 17 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown, and he fought his way out of arm tackles throughout the game.

Tight end George Kittle added 4 receptions for 68 yards, while wideout Brandon Aiyuk caught 5 Purdy passes for 46 yards and a touchdown.

While the offense lit up the scoreboard, the Niners defense limited the Eagles. Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw created havoc, recording 4 tackles and 2.0 sacks.

Deebo Samuel and the Niners will try to keep their 4-game winning streak intact when they host the Seahawks in Week 14.