Brock Purdy had a night in Week 13, as he led the 49ers to a sweet victory over Jalen Hurts and the Eagles on the road.

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers got some measure of revenge against the Philadelphia Eagles, who beat the Niners back in last season's NFC championship game. With Purdy playing at the top of his game, San Francisco took down the reigning conference champs on Sunday on the road, 42-19.

For Purdy, though, revenge was hardly the motivation he needed to play well, per Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports.

49ers QB Brock Purdy said he thought about coming back to field he tore his UCL on 10 months ago but didn’t view this as a revenge game to answer what-ifs.

“We needed this game.”

Brock Purdy dominates the Eagles in Week 13

In any case, Brock Purdy played with a burning desire to come out on top in the rematch versus Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. Purdy finished the contest with 314 passing yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions on 19-for-27 completions. To play that great against the Eagles must feel so great for Purdy, who suffered a UCL tear in the NFC title game to the Niners nearly a year ago. He was only able to go 4-for-4 for 23 passing yards in the 49ers' 31-7 in that loss to Philadelphia.

Their Week 13 win against the Eagles must have further erased any doubts about San Francisco's status as a legitimate Super Bowl contender which was under negative light during a recent three-game losing skid from Weeks 6 to 8. Since then, the Niners have gone undefeated in four consecutive games. The 49ers will look to keep it going when they host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14.