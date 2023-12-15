San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch gives credit to Brock Purdy's offseason work for his success

Since his stellar rookie debut, Brock Purdy has continued to progress. It's hard to get much better than his 5-0 start with the San Francisco 49ers in which he threw for 1,374 yards with 13 touchdowns, four interceptions and a 107.3 passer rating, but Purdy has somehow managed to top that.

Through 14 weeks in 2023, Purdy has completed 70.2% of his passes for 3,553 yards with 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He's averaging a league-high 9.9 yards per attempt and leads the NFL with a 116.9 passer rating. This continued development comes despite tearing his UCL in last year's NFC Championship Game.

49ers general manager John Lynch credits Purdy's work in the offseason for his current success after the injury.

“I think all the work that he's put in and the maintenance that he does now,” Lynch said. “Once you get healthy and you heal, it's allowing him to max out whatever he's got in his body. I think that's what he's done. The rehab has just become part of his routine and so I think that in and of itself keeps your arm healthy, keeps everything firing. Man, he looks great,” via KNBR.

Going into the offseason with a serious elbow injury could have easily kept Purdy from progressing as a passer, but instead he put in the work to both heal and make himself better for 2023. Initially after the injury and delayed surgery, there was a good chance it would take a while for Purdy to be back. There was an even possibility he would have missed some time in the regular season. He overcame these obstacles thanks to his rehab work, allowing him to come back in time for training camp.

The work has paid off so far, with Purdy now an MVP candidate and the 49ers currently possessing the No. 1 seed in the NFC. With Purdy on this track, the ceiling is far higher than almost anyone could have imagined for the former Mr. Irrelevant.