Fred Warner made 49ers playoff history

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner recorded 13 tackles in the team's 34-31 win over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship game on Sunday, bringing his total for career postseason tackles to 84, which moves him past NaVorro Bowman, who had 78, for the most tackled in 49ers playoff history, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.

NaVorro Bowman was a huge part of the 49ers team that contended with Jim Harbaugh from 2011 through 2013, and could have easily won a Super Bowl if a few bounces of the ball went differently. It is telling that Fred Warner, a staple of a very talented 49ers defense since they have emerged as contenders again with Kyle Shanahan as the head coach, has now passed Bowman in postseason tackles.

The 49ers defense struggled early on against the Lions, and that resulted in them being down 24-7 at the half. Judging by the 13 tackles, Warner was the best player on the unit on Sunday, and in the second half, the 49ers defense gave the team a chance to come back.

Warner and the 49ers are trying to cement their legacies with the franchise and get their first Super Bowl as a group. It would be the sixth Super Bowl win for the 49ers, but it would mean that this group of 49ers would be remembered forever, and Warner would be one of the faces. He has the postseason numbers to back it up now. He has been one of the top linebackers in the game for years. A Super Bowl ring would put the cherry on top.