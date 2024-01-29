San Francisco is looking to get back one on Kansas City after the 2020 Super Bowl.

After being down 17 points to the Detroit Lions, the San Francisco 49ers completed the comeback and are heading back to the Super Bowl in a rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2020. There are some players that were on that team that are looking to seek revenge and win hardware of their own, including star defensive end Nick Bosa.

For Bosa, he was just a rookie in his first year out of Ohio State University, but still made it to the Super Bowl after a solid nine sack season. However, the 49ers would go on to lose the Chiefs as mentioned before and a video of him crying after the game was brought up again due to the two teams facing each other once more.

Nick Bosa was in tears after losing Super Bowl LIV his rookie year… Came a long way since then 💪 (via @NBCSAuthentic)

pic.twitter.com/Ykx61imh07

After the thrilling win to the Lions, Bosa called the Super Bowl matchup against the Chiefs “perfect” according to 49ersWebzone.com. He would continue by praising their team for the players and coaches they have and said it will be a “big challenge” for them.

“It’s perfect,” Bosa said. “And they’re as great as an organization, coach, quarterback as there is. And they were down, not looking great this year either, and they’re playing their best ball now, so it’s going to be a big challenge.”

George Kittle says Chiefs are different than last time

Another player who had a viral video come back up was 49ers tight end George Kittle who was mic'd up during the Super Bowl and was saying that he will be back to the Super Bowl. Not just that, he will be back with a “motherf****** vengeance.”

pic.twitter.com/vKFF4JXchE

However, Kittle said that game was a while ago and that the Chiefs are a “very different football team.” He would also mention the usual suspects on Kansas City that haunted them in their last meeting in the grandest stage like Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, Chris Jones, and Travis Kelce.

“Shot at the Chiefs, I mean, nothing really. That was 2019. That was a while ago. They're a very different football team,” Kittle said. “A lot of the same great football players, obviously. They've got Chris Jones, Travis Kelce, Mahomes, and [head coach] Andy Reid. They're still really good. They got their core guys as well.”

After the Super Bowl loss for the 49ers, they would return to the NFC Championship game, but lost in both appearances. Kittle recalls those memories while saying how elated he is for the team to get another chance at redemption and capture what they couldn't do the last time.

“I'm very happy for this team, this organization, franchise to get back and get this opportunity because, yeah, losing an NFC Championship Game two more times, it's not very fun,” Kittle said. “You put an extra two weeks in, and then you lose. It's like, ‘That stings.' And then you move on to the next one and you just say, ‘Well, what am I going to do differently this year? How am I going to work harder? How am I going to train my body differently? What's my mindset going to be?'

Kyle Shanahan on being excited to face the Chiefs

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was also a part of that 2019-2020 team and has been the mastermind behind the operation. Despite the history between the two teams, he said he has not had a lot of time to think about the matchup or even watch the AFC Championship game where the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens. Which is understandable since they played just hours separated of each other.

“Haven't had a lot of time to think about that. I didn't watch any of their game. Wasn't sure who won until someone told me right before we went out. But, I mean, they're a hell of a team, got a hell of a coach, hell of a quarterback, hell of a defense,” Shanahan said. “Haven't gotten to see them much this year because we haven't had a lot of crossover tape, but we already have a pretty good idea how it's going to look. They've been doing it a while. Since we met them in '19, seems like they've been there every year since.”

There is no doubt that Shanahan is “excited” to compete in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas and even said he is “happy” for Kansas City. He went over the schedule for the next few days as taking it in “slow motion.”

“I'm excited that we're going there,” Shanahan said. “Happy for the Chiefs, too. Going to have a lot of fun tonight, probably with my family and everything. Come in a little bit slow motion tomorrow, figure out all the Super Bowl tickets, all the traveling and stuff. That takes a lot of time for the players and their families. Coaches will start getting to go on Kansas City while they do all that. Probably give the guys a couple of days off, and then we'll get to our game plan and practice by Wednesday or Thursday.”

Super Bowl 58 will take place on Feb. 11 where the 49ers will try to get their lick back against the Chiefs. Both historic franchises are looking to capture another world championship to add to the history books.