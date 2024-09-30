It's no secret that San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle is the best tight end in the NFL today and one of the best to ever do it, but how many fans realize he quietly has one of the most interesting sneaker collections in the league as well? Formerly calling out media members for their lack of style in their footwear, George Kittle made headlines once again while wearing an exclusive custom sneaker-cleat.

After suffering back-to-back losses and losing a number of their star players to injury, the San Francisco 49ers bounced back in a big way during their 30-13 win over the New England Patriots. Leading the way was veteran tight end George Kittle who, at one point, made one of the plays of San Francisco's season in climbing the ladder over three defenders and coming up with a touchdown catch.

Notably, Kittle was also wearing a custom pair of cleats made to resemble the Union x Air Jordan 1 sneakers. He wore the same pair in the 49ers' Week 1 win over the New York Jets where he tallied a solid performance, so it's clear the shoes have brought the Pro Bowler some luck in the past. The shoes are extremely exclusive and easily fetch over $1,000 on the resale market.

The cleats were created by none other than @TheShoeSurgeon, who is one of the world's premier custom sneaker artist and has catered to just about every big name across all sports. This isn't the first time Kittle has worn a custom Surgeon creation, but he's clearly favoring this particular pair at home this season. The shoe resembles the Union x Air Jordan 1 collaboration that originally released in 2018. The shoes have become extremely sought-after in the sneaker community and anyone who knows their shoes will respect this move from Kittle.

George Kittle finished the game with four receptions for 45 yards and now has a touchdown in back-to-back games. After a slow start for most of the tight ends in the NFL, Kittle remains a consistent force both with his play and his stylish footwear.