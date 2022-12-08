By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Heading into their week 14 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, several key San Francisco 49ers find themselves on the injury report. This list includes Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa, Deebo Samuel, and Arik Armstead.

During Wednesday’s practice, McCaffrey, Bosa, Samuel, and Armstead were all limited.

Throughout this season, Deebo Samuel has dealt with lingering issues. When healthy, he is an essential piece to the 49ers offense. On the ground, he has rushed for 207 yards and two touchdowns on 37 carries. Through the air, he has added 569 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 50 total receptions.

Christian McCaffrey has been the driving force of the 49ers ground game since joining the team at the trade deadline. In six games with the team, McCaffrey has rushed for 307 yards and two touchdowns on 75 carries. Through the air, he has added 33 receptions for 282 receiving yards and two touchdowns. A knee injury is what is currently limiting him at practice.

The 49ers defense could be in for a big loss if both Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead are unable to take the field. Bosa is currently the NFL’s sack leader with 14.5 total sacks. He has also racked up 36 total tackles and 15 tackles for loss in 11 games.

Armstead made his return to the 49ers defense in Week 13 after being sidelined since suffering an injury in Week 4. When healthy, he has been a key playmaker for this young 49ers pass rush. He has recorded five total tackles, one quarterback hit, and one tackle for loss.

Injuries have begun to pile up for this 49ers team. At the moment, they sit at 8-4, but if all of these stars are unable to suit up against the Buccaneers, this unit may be in for a battle.