The San Francisco 49ers face the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in Week 1. The team got several key injury updates after Monday's practice, giving an idea of who will be available on Sunday. LB Dre Greenlaw and S Talanoa Hufanga both returned to the practice field, among other key starters, according to ESPN's Nick Wagoner.

Dre Greenlaw hasn't practiced in a few weeks, dealing with a hamstring injury. He reportedly is feeling good and is “right on time” with his return. It looks like he'll be ready to go in Week 1, which is big for the 49ers, who will have their hands full with Steelers' RB Najee Harris. Greenlaw recorded 127 tackles last year, so his contribution to this defense is huge.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Talanoa Hufanga has been dealing with a cyst in his knee that sidelined him for the end of last week's practices. He says he's “feeling good” and taking things one step at a time. Hufanga has played through the issue for a few weeks, so he should definitely be available Sunday. The former fifth-round pick turned out to be a steal for the 49ers. Hufanga enters his third season as one of the best safeties in the NFL.

The 49ers' other starting safety, Tashaun Gipson Sr., is a bit banged up right now. He says he's dealing with “nicks and bruises” but he will practice this week. Gipson said he's “absolutely” going to play against the Steelers.

Finally, 49ers kicker Jake Moody kicked on the sideline during Monday's practice. He started experiencing an issue with a quad a couple weeks back and shut things down. He is “slowly working back into it,” and the 49ers will see how he fares throughout the week before deciding on a kicker for Sunday.