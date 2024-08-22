The San Francisco 49ers are dealing with two contract disputes with key players Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams, and while there is not much news on Aiyuk, head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed a positive development with Williams.

“I've had some contact with him,” Kyle Shanahan said, via Cam Inman of 49ers.com. “Been good talking to him. We're negotiating hard. Hopefully it's getting close.”

The Brandon Aiyuk negotiations and trade rumors have been at the forefront for the 49ers throughout training camp, in part because he is looking for a big contract extension and also has been holding in rather than holding out, like Williams is at the moment.

There has been thought that the 49ers could make an adjustment to Trent Williams' contract for this season to get him to show up. The good thing is that Williams is a veteran and likely does not need much time with the team at all to be ready for the start of the season.

Aiyuk is a bit of a different situation, as he is at the facility and negotiating a contract with the 49ers, but also has a potential trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers on the table as well. That situation is a big more unclear, but obviously the 49ers hope that both players are on the field for Week 1.

Will 49ers be fully loaded for Week 1?

This offseason has been an interesting one for the 49ers. Obviously, Aiyuk's contract situation and potential trade gets the majority of the attention, but there are other situations to monitor as well. If Williams threatens to hold out of Week 1, that is huge as it completely changes the outlook of San Francisco's offensive line.

There have been some injuries to keep an eye on as well, mainly when it comes to Christian McCaffrey. San Francisco's star running back has been dealing with a calf injury throughout training camp, and is still working his way back to practice. If Christian McCaffrey can get back to 100%, it should not impact games too much. However, a calf injury can linger and be tricky, leading to a more severe injury down the road if he and the team are not careful.

The 49ers have the talent to get back to the Super Bowl if they have everyone on the field, but some contract situations along with injuries could cloud that picture. There are a few weeks left to answer all of these questions.