The Brandon Aiyuk trade saga is still not over, even though San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan jokingly admitted that there remains no new information about the star wideout's trade situation. As of Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers remain in play for Aiyuk, as the New England Patriots had nixed their offer many weeks ago. However, the Steelers are running out of time to make a deal before the start of the NFL season. Seemingly expecting to field questions about his receiver, the 49ers coach tried to play it as a joke, only to earn backlash from fans online.

“Oh, so much has changed. No, I'm just joking. No, no new updates. I'm sorry to keep being boring with that, but I wish I was saying something different, but nothing's changed yet,” Shanahan said during his appearance on KNBR, as reported by Adam Schefter.

The 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk

Part of the difficulty in prying the WR from the 49ers is Brandon Aiyuk's leverage over any trade offer. For any trade to happen, Aiyuk has to sign a contract extension with his new team, which he enjoys full control over. For instance, the Patriots ultimately withdrew their offer because he has made it known that he doesn't want to play with the team.

On the other hand, the team could very well keep their star receiver if all trade talks fall through. Reportedly, the 49ers are talking about a deal with Aiyuk on a new contract extension, should the Steelers trade collapse and the WR decide to stay with his team.

Shanahan reactions

Still, Kyle Shanahan's joke didn't go over well with the fans on social media, from Steelers fans to 49ers fans.

“I think I speak for all Steelers and 49ers fans when I say just get this damn thing done regardless of the outcome,” the account called Steelers Network posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Another fan practically put his hands up and sighed, posting, “Jesus pay him or trade him good Lord.”

Meanwhile, another poster said that all this was just smoke and mirrors. “All that drama for him to stay in SF,” he said.

Down the thread, someone also added that this media circus around Aiyuk was just the 49ers working the media when the trade eventually happens.

“I'm starting to smell bulls**t. No way they can't find a trade partner especially when I'm sure other teams have been willing to give him the contract he wants. I'm betting the 49ers end up extending him and the biggest story of the offseason was never actually a story,” the commenter said.

Whatever happens with the 49ers' star wide receiver, the real winner might be Brandon Aiyuk himself. If he stays with his team, he could play for a Super Bowl contender and possibly earn more money on a new contract. If he gets traded, he gets to receive a hefty payout from whoever will get him.