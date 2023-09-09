It's official. Following Nick Bosa's record-breaking five-year, $170 million contract extension with $88 million in guaranteed money, Bosa has been elevated to the San Francisco 49ers' 53-man roster. To nobody's surprise, Bosa is slated to be among the starting 11 when the 49ers' defense takes the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Sunday's Week 1 action.

Alongside Bosa, the 49ers have elevated fellow defensive lineman Austin Bryant and linebacker Curtis Robinson to their final roster. For the Steelers, this means that while they have the luxury of having one of the NFL's premier defenders in T.J. Watt in their corner, they are also stuck with the herculean task that is containing Nick Bosa long enough for quarterback Kenny Pickett to make some magic happen.

On the line, Bosa will be lining up alongside defensive end Drake Jackson and defensive tackles Arik Armstead and Javon Hargrave. After being trounced by the Philadelphia Eagles in last year's conference championship game, Bosa and the 49ers' defense will look to make massive a statement in Week 1.

This is a team that has, over the past five years, flirted heavily with the idea of winning a Super Bowl, but come just short each time. During that span, despite offensive struggles and quarterback difficulties, the feared 49ers defense has ensured that they are contenders. This year, that offensive narrative has changed. They enter week 1 not only with a very happy and hungry Bosa leading the charge on the defensive side, but also last season's top acquisition in running back Christian McCaffrey fully healthy and ready to wreak havoc from out of their backfield.

Bosa's record-breaking contract extension has put the NFL world on notice. Will this be the year where the 49ers finally break through and win the Lombardi? They're certainly in the best position they have been in in recent memory to do just that.