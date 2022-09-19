1 small silver lining to Trey Lance’s season-ending ankle injury

Just a day after sustaining the injury, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance has already undergone surgery to repair both a fibula fracture and ligament damage in his ankle. While it’s still a season-ending injury for the young signal-caller, there is one small bit of good news: It’s not a compound fracture like Dak Prescott’s a couple of years ago.

Via Tom Pelissero:

#49ers QB Trey Lance is undergoing surgery this morning for his fractured and dislocated ankle, per source. One small bit of good news: My understanding is not a compound fracture like Dak Prescott’s. But still a season-ending injury. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 19, 2022

Basically, this means it’s not an open fracture, which decreases the risk of any type of infection. That’s promising. Trey Lance had his procedure done at Stanford Hospital and is expected to fully recover in time for the 2023 season, per the 49ers:

#49ers QB Trey Lance underwent successful surgery for two ankle injuries. He should make a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/dJ4gQWEFN0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2022

This is still a brutal setback for Lance, who had the opportunity to step in and be the QB of the future in San Fran, with Jimmy Garoppolo backing him up. Now, the tables have turned and the veteran is the starter once again, leading the Niners to a 27-7 victory in Week 2.

Lance struggled in his season debut against the Bears, completing just 13 of 28 passes for 164 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. He was 2 of 3 for 30 yards vs. Seattle before suffering the devastating injury.

There is no question Trey Lance is still a huge part of San Francisco’s plans moving forward. It’s definitely comforting for the organization however to know they have a guy like Jimmy G who can step in and also get the job done.

Best wishes to Lance in his rehabilitation. Hopefully, the Niners can still make some noise in the NFC. They face the Denver Broncos in Week 3.