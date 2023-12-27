The 49ers make a move on Super Bowl champ.

After getting blown out by the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day, the San Francisco 49ers have made a move with the intent of improving their defense, as they are reportedly adding former Super Bowl champion and defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day, according to Jason McCourty.

49ers add depth to defense

Before agreeing to a deal with the 49ers, Joseph-Day played 14 games for the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2023 NFL season. He was waived by the Bolts last Friday, but will now be seeing action for the 49ers, who have already locked up a place in the NFL playoffs despite losing to the Ravens at home, 33-19. Joseph-Day can also be viewed as a depth piece for the Niners' defense which is still without the injured Arik Armstead.

The 49ers' stop unit struggled mightily to contain Baltimore's attack in Week 16, as the Ravens garnered 343 total yards and went 3/6 in the red zone. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gashed the Niners' defense for 252 passing yards and two touchdowns plus 45 rushing yards on seven carries. That just was not a good look for San Francisco's defense, which is currently third in the NFL with 17.8 points allowed per contest.

Joseph-Day, who was taken by the Los Angeles Rams in the sixth round (195th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft, has appeared in 69 games in his pro career, racking up 11.0 sacks, 125 solo tackles, and two forced fumbles. He won a Super Bowl with the Rams in 2022.