The 49ers are paying dearly for some of their players' lack of familiarity with the NFL's new playoff overtime rules.

Only once has a Super Bowl gone to overtime prior to the 58th iteration of the game. Thus, it was a big deal when the San Francisco 49ers held the Kansas City Chiefs to a field goal on the final drive of regulation, forcing overtime.

That's when the topic of the new overtime rules became a hot topic of discussion. In the past, the same rules applied during the regular season and postseason: first touchdown (or a safety on the initial overtime kickoff) ends the game. But the NFL, in an effort to spice up the playoff proceedings and make it a bit more “fair” for both teams vying for their Super Bowl dreams, made sure that both teams get a chance to hold possession in the extra period, regardless of whether the first team that gets the ball scores a touchdown or not.

These rules were instituted by the NFL in 2022, so teams would have had plenty of time to incorporate this new wrinkle into their decision-making as it's always kitchen sink time when it comes to the Super Bowl. But apparently, some 49ers players were not acquainted with this new rule, with fullback Kyle Juszczyk and defensive linesman Arik Armstead admitting that to be the case.

According to Lindsay Jones of The Ringer, “Armstead said he learned the details of the postseason rule when it was shown on the Allegiant Stadium jumbotron during a TV timeout after regulation” while Jusczczyk “said he assumed the 49ers asked to receive when they won the toss because that’s what you do in the regular season, when a touchdown wins the game”.

In the biggest game of their lives, the 49ers must have been more prepared than they were. Given how close they and the Chiefs are in terms of talent, even the slightest bit of difference in preparation could have made the world of difference — which it did, in Kansas City's favor, after Patrick Mahomes threw a touchdown to secure a 25-22 victory in Super Bowl 58.

Nonetheless, even if the 49ers did decide to get the ball first in overtime, that wasn't exactly what doomed them. Their inability to score, or perhaps more accurately, decision not to go for a touchdown to at least put the defense in a more comfortable spot did. Just chalk this one up to another one of the things the 49ers contingent must get past so they could prepare themselves for a bounce-back next season.