The San Francisco 49ers made it all the way to the NFC Title Game last season based on the arm of Brock Purdy. The team's receiving targets also thrived, led by Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk and others.

Despite the mostly successful season, the 49ers' passing game still has plenty of room for growth in 2023. With Purdy still in the process of regaining his health form from 2022-2023, the focus has shifted to the receiving room.

Aiyuk was praised recently by a 49ers defender. The team's GM John Lynch also reiterated his value to the team amid trade rumors.

According to the Pro Bowler Kittle, Aiyuk's development during the offseason has been promising. He said that the former Arizona State Sun Devil has been “cooking” the team in practices during OTAs thus far.

“I think one guy that you guys are going to love to watch is [WR] Brandon Aiyuk,” Kittle said recently.

“Holy cow. He was cooking our defense all of OTAs. It was so fun to watch…We have like six mouths to feed on our offense. And so, if he was in an offense where he was the number one choice and got 12 targets a game, he'd probably have 1,400 yards and 15 touchdowns a year. He's fantastic.”

Last season, Aiyuk racked up 78 catches for 1,015 yards and eight touchdowns. He did it all despite spending a great deal of time practicing with Trey Lance in the offseason. Lance ended up being relegated to the bench with an ankle injury while Purdy starred last season.

If Aiyuk can develop even better chemistry with Purdy or whomever else takes the reins at the quarterback position this season, the sky is the limit for the fourth year pro.