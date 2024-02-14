Will Brandon Aiyuk return to the 49ers for the 2024-25 season?

The San Francisco 49ers are recovering from a heart-crushing Super Bowl 58 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers had ample chances to take control of the game, but they lost 25-22. Now, fourth-year wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk appears undecided on his future in San Francisco.

The 49ers could lose the services of Aiyuk as the offseason gets underway

Reporters asked Brandon Aiyuk if he hoped to stay with San Francisco going into the 2024-25 season. However, he gave a seemingly murky response.

“If that's the right move,” Aiyuk responded, per 49ers beat writer Tracy Sandler. The WR also posted a cryptic message on Instagram which read, “Don't forget what got you there,” as provided by Dov Kleiman.

Aiyuk has a fifth-year option coming up. Could the talented receiver be plotting to leave San Francisco after his team's Super Bowl defeat to the Chiefs?

Hopefully, he and the 49ers can work out their woes. The 25-year-old was instrumental to the team's success during the 2023-24 regular season. Aiyuk amassed 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns on 75 receptions.

Moreover, Aiyuk was the 49ers' second-leading receiver during the Super Bowl. He ended the matchup with 49 yards on three catches. The 2o24 Pro Bowl alternate adds an important dynamic to San Francisco's offense and would help the team continue its NFC dominance if he returns.

The 49ers' end to the 2023-24 season did not go as planned. However, the team retains some of the best talent in the NFL and can reload for the next season. It will be interesting to see the changes GM John Lynch and company make going into the offseason.