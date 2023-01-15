Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers went out and destroyed the Seattle Seahawks Saturday night, with the Niners scoring a no-doubter of a 41-13 win in Santa Clara to advance to the next round of the NFL playoffs. That lead could have even been much larger if only wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk secured a pass from Purdy in the fourth quarter that would have counted for a touchdown.

After the game, Aiyuk saw Brock Purdy while he was speaking to reporters and told the rookie quarterback “I owe you one,” in reference to that dropped pass.

Fortunately for Aiyuk and the 49ers, that botched play did end up costing them the game. After all, the 49ers were already up by three scores by then. Aiyuk would finish the game with 73 receiving yards on three catches and five targets — tied for second with Jauan Jennings.

As for Purdy, he shone brightly, especially in the second half. The rookie mustered 332 passing yards and three touchdowns on 18 of 30 completions. He also rushed for a touchdown to make it a four-score performance for the quarterback, who was selected last overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

While Aiyuk failed to score a touchdown, he played a key role in perhaps the biggest play of the contest, as he put provided a block that helped allow Deebo Samuel from taking a Purdy pass to the house for a 74-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Aiyuk and the 49ers will now prepare for the NFC Divisional Round versus the winner of the Dallas Cowboys-Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup on Sunday.