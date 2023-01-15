The San Francisco 49ers got the job done in the NFC Wild-Card Round against the Seattle Seahawks, thanks to another monster performance from rookie quarterback Brock Purdy and the team’s defense, particularly in the second half of the contest. Purdy was sensational anew under center for the Niners, adding another reason why the 49ers have to consider him as the franchise’s long-term quarterback answer.

San Francisco linebacker Fred Warner’s praise of Brock Purdy after the 49ers destroyed Geno Smith and the Seahawks only further reinforced the idea that his team has a great one in the making at the quarterback position.

High praise: @49ers LB Fred Warner says QB Brock Purdy is the reason why San Francisco can go the whole way. 👀 pic.twitter.com/9GeOdBNIOW — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) January 15, 2023

Brock Purdy had a slow start, but when he started to get it going in the second half, there was no looking back for the 49ers. Purdy started things off in the third quarter with a one-yard touchdown run. In the fourth quarter, he hooked up with grinning back Elijah Mitchell for a seven-yard touchdown and then with wide receiver Deebo Samuel for a 74-yard touchdown that completely blew the game open in favor of the 49ers.

Purdy finished the game with 332 passing yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions on 18 of 30 completions. He also rushed for a touchdown. He is simply playing sweet music with the assortment of special weapons around him, including running back Christian McCaffrey who led the 49ers against the Seahawks with 119 rushing yards on 15 carries.

Brock Purdy and the 49ers now wait for the winner of the Dallas Cowboys-Tampa Bay Buccaneers showdown to determine which team they’d face in the next round.