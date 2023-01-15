The San Francisco 49ers found themselves down by a point at the half of their NFL playoff showdown against the massive underdogs Seattle Seahawks Saturday night in Santa Clara. But Brock Purdy and the Niners have gone down to work in the second half, virtually ensuring a victory even before the end of the contest — especially after the rookie quarterback found Deebo Samuel for a 74-yard-touchdown score that completely took the air out of the Seahawks in the fourth quarter.

That touchdown by Deebo Samuel further padded the lead of the 49ers, as it put San Francisco ahead by three touchdowns with just a little under 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The 49ers, who grabbed the lead back in the third quarter, thanks to a Brock Purdy rushing score, entered the fourth quarter still in a precarious spot, as they were leading the Seahawks by only seven points by then.

But any realistic hope of Geno Smith and the Seahawks pulling off an earth-shaking upset win in this game was absolutely flattened by Deebo Samuel and the 49ers in the fourth period when they scored the first 18 points of the quarter.

It’s amazing to see Purdy have the calmness he’s shown as the quarterback of the 49ers. The matchup against Seattle was his first start of the playoffs, but he did not look rattled at all despite the pressure on his shoulders in the early goings of the second half, with the 49ers’ backs against the wall. Life can also just be so easy when you’re surrounded by an elite group of downfield talent, including Deebo Samuel.