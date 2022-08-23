Brett Favre thinks 49ers are making big Jimmy Garoppolo mistake

The San Francisco 49ers are more than ready to move on from former starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and into the Trey Lance era, but Packers legend and Hall-of-Fame QB Brett Favre believes the Niners are making a big mistake by getting rid of Jimmy G.

“I would go with Garoppolo,” Favre told The 33rd Team in an interview on Monday. “He’s not as flashy — not near as flashy. He wasn’t their first-round pick, and no offense towards Trey Lance, but what Jimmy has done is win. And win, win, win.

“Again, not flashy so it’s not the glamorous pick, but my goodness, the guy has won and put them in a position to go or compete for the Super Bowl year in and year out and deserves that right to keep playing.”

Is this a ploy by a former Packers star to try to convince the 49ers to keep the inferior quarterback, or does Favre really believe this? We’ll never know for sure. But, despite saying the Niners should stick with Jimmy G, he does think that Lance has a bright future under coach Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco.

“There’s a tremendous upside with Trey, there’s no question about it,” Brett Favre added. “But Jimmy G has been a proven winner … Oftentimes, that gets overlooked: Is a guy a winner? And Garoppolo is definitely a winner.”

We’ll find out in the near future if the 49ers made a mistake by getting rid of Jimmy Garoppolo in favor of Trey Lance as the Niners kick off their season, and the Lance era, on Sunday, Sept. 11 against the Chicago Bears.