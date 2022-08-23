49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut

The San Francisco 49ers have been expected to part ways with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ever since they traded away multiple first-round picks to select Trey Lance.

The Niners’ plan to trade the incredibly handsome passer has taken much longer than expected, with San Francisco expected to eventually release their former signal-caller. What could potentially be stopping the 49ers from allowing Garoppolo to test the free-agent market and sign with a team in need of a QB? The Seattle Seahawks, apparently.

While on KNBR’s “Tolbert and Copes” show on Monday, NBC Sports Bay Area 49ers beat writer Matt Maiocco said that the Niners “think [Jimmy Garoppolo] is going to be ending up in Seattle.”

That shouldn’t be too big of a surprise. The Seahawks arguably have the worst quarterback situation in the league—with Geno Smith and Drew Lock battling it out for QB1—while it gives Jimmy G a chance to exact revenge twice on the team that decided to replace him with an inexperienced Lance in the upcoming campaign.

Jimmy Garoppolo was expected to be traded earlier in the offseason, but his shoulder surgery derailed any chance at a deal. The Niners are still holding out hope that a market materializes for the signal-caller. The franchise has gone so far as to say that they are willing to keep Jimmy G on the roster this season if a trade fails to happen. That’s unlikely with Garoppolo set to make more than $25 million in 2022.

If the 49ers do release Garoppolo as expected, he’ll be expected to learn the Seahawks’ offense on the fly. That wouldn’t be new to the Jimmy G, who was dealt to the 49ers in the middle of the 2017 season.