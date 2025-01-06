The San Francisco 49ers' run as an NFC contender hit a snag in 2024-25, as they staggered in the second half of the season and finished with a last-place 6-11 record. Management now turns its attention to a pressing yet exciting offseason. There are a number of items on the agenda, with the long-term contract status of quarterback Brock Purdy standing out as one of the most important ones.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan has implemented a balanced and creative offensive game plan that has enabled the Niners to reach the Super Bowl with both Jimmy Garoppolo and Purdy in the last six years. Therefore, the term system QB is often thrown around. The latter has done his best to disprove the narrative while making sure to put the team first. He posted a stellar second NFL campaign but underwhelmed this season, which makes the organization's job fairly difficult.

49ers ownership and general manager John Lynch have to decide if Purdy is worth an annual average salary that exceeds $40 million. The final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft is expected to begin negotiating for an extension this offseason, but his approach to the situation should reassure fans who might be stressing about the forthcoming talks.

“Obviously, we'll see when we actually sit down and start negotiating and talking and stuff,” Purdy told the media on Monday, per CBS Sports Bay Area anchor/reporter Matt Lively, less than a day after the Niners' 47-24 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. “But more than anything, I want to be able to be here for my guys in the locker room, I want to be in San Francisco and play my football career here. I love it here.”

Expand Tweet

Has Brock Purdy earned the benefit of the doubt from 49ers?

No one knows exactly how contract extension discussions will unfold, but hearing the 25-year-old declare loyalty to the 49ers franchise should assuage some of the pain the Faithful is feeling following a failed campaign. Ironing out a new deal could still be taxing, however.

Brock Purdy shattered public expectations in 2023-24, throwing for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns. He held his own in Super Bowl 58 and established himself as one of the most interesting quarterbacks in the NFL heading into this season. Unfortunately, however, both the Pro Bowler and squad endured their share of struggles.

He completed just under 66 percent of his passes for 3,864 yards and only 20 touchdowns while throwing 12 interceptions in 15 games. The modest production can be at least partially attributed to Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk's injury status and Deebo Samuel's puzzling drop-off. But Purdy labored. He has to convince Lynch and the San Francisco brass that he warrants a substantial financial commitment.

Considering the bad vibes that preceded the 49ers' season, which came in the form of Aiyuk's own contract dilemma, the thought of experiencing another extension saga is undoubtedly disconcerting. Well, the good news is that Purdy is not interested in dragged-out talks, either.

Expand Tweet

Purdy is eyeing the big picture

“Everybody's different just with the timing of getting something done and whatnot,” he said, per Lively. “For me, if {there's} an opportunity to be able to get that done quick, that'd be great. Just so we can get back for phase one, get after it with receivers and our team and just continue to grow, because we've got to grow together.

“I'm not the kind of guy that wants to have any kind of drama associated with anything….. I want to keep the main thing the main thing and not get distracted by all the chaos that can go on within it. I want to just be clean about it and respectable and get something done.”

For the sake of the 49ers and their fans, hopefully this will be a straightforward process that leaves all parties in lockstep well before opening kickoff. Purdy will take the next few days to recover from the elbow injury that prematurely ended his season.