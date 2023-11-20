Brock Purdy continues to amaze as the starter under center for the 49ers, who again fed off his efficient ways to score a win in Week 11.

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are having fun again. The Niners have successfully halted a three-game losing skid from Weeks 6 to 8 by going 2-0 since that awful stretch. After blowing out the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road in Week 10 (34-3), Purdy and the 49ers took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Santa Clara in Week 11, 27-14.

Purdy absolutely balled out in both wins against the Jags and the Bucs, thus making him the NFL's all-time leader in career games with at least three touchdown passes and with a passer rating no lower than 140.0 over the course of a QB's first two seasons in the league (h/t Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team).

“Purdy good: #49ers QB Brock Purdy now has four career games with 3+ TD passes and a passer rating of 140.0 or higher, the most of any quarterback in NFL history in his first two seasons.”

In the win over the Jaguars, the former Iowa State Cyclones quarterback passed for 296 yards (19-for-26) and three touchdowns with zero interceptions. Opposite the Buccaneers, Purdy went off for 333 passing yards and three touchdowns with no picks thrown on 21-for-25 completions.

The rise of Purdy is one of the best stories in the NFL in recent years, He was not expected by any means to become a star in the pros when he was selected last in the 2022 NFL Draft. Purdy was even the third-string quarterback of the 49ers at the start of the 2022 NFL campaign. But injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo led to an opportunity for Purdy to see action on the field — an opportunity he took full advantage of.