San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan explains what makes quarterback Brock Purdy a 'fun' player to coach

When Kyle Shanahan named Brock Purdy the unquestioned starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers before the beginning of the season, he put a lot of faith in a quarterback with just eight starts under his belt and coming off a serious torn UCL.

Ten weeks into the season and that decision doesn't look too bad. Though Purdy received some questions during the 49ers' three-game losing streak, he put them to rest during the dominant win versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A huge part of Purdy's success through this point in his career is his decision-making and accuracy. Though Shanahan was not a fan of his dangerous touchdown throw to Brandon Aiyuk early in the game, Shanahan knows he can count on Purdy to recognize these errors.

“Brock sees football pretty well,” Shanahan said. “No one's going to be perfect. It's really easy when you're watching from afar. You've got to react and play football in the pocket or outside the pocket. But he knows when he makes a bad decision. That's why it's fun to talk to him about it, fun to coach [him],” via David Bonilla of 49ers Web Zone.

Through ten weeks, Brock Purdy leads the NFL in passer rating (109.9), yards per attempt (9.3) and QBR (76.4). He is now coming off a game in which he went 19-26 for 296 yards and three touchdowns with zero turnovers. Overall on the season, Purdy has completed 68.8% of his passes for 2,329 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Beyond his stats, the second-year quarterback continues to expand his playmaking ability. He throws more passes accurately under pressure and completes higher-level throws, seen during his touchdown pass to George Kittle versus the Jaguars.