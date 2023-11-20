Whatever San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy did during the team's Week 9 bye week, it worked. Since then, he's been unstoppable.

Over his last two starts, Purdy has a 157.3 passer rating. That's good for the highest rating any NFL quarterback has posted over a two-start span since 1950, when QB starts were first tracked, per OptaSTATS.

Purdy's dazzling play on Sunday in the 49ers' 27-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers resulted in a perfect 158.3 passer rating. The second-year QB went 21-for-25 for 333 yards and three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

49ers pass rush, Bengals, Brock Purdy

That comes a week after Purdy went 19-for-26 for 296 yards and three scores against the Jacksonville Jaguars in a 34-3 rout.

Impressive bounceback from Brock Purdy, Niners

Prior to the 49ers' bye week, the team had cooled off considerably from its 5-0 start. Kyle Shanahan's squad lost three games in a row, scoring 17 points in each game.

Individually, Purdy was struggling as well. He threw three touchdowns to five interceptions during the losing streak, posting a sub-100.0 passer rating in each game.

RECOMMENDED
San Francisco 49ers Ji’Ayir Brown and Fred Warner and speech bubble from Warner “Stay Ready”
49ers' Ji’Ayir Brown reveals inspiring Fred Warner message amid Talanoa Hufanga injury

Jimmy Wright ·

Seahawks Pete Carroll sad with Geno Smith after their Rams game and before the 49ers matchup
Seahawks' Pete Carroll sheds doubt on Geno Smith playing Thanksgiving vs. 49ers

Jay Postrado ·

49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga with animated tears. Kyle Shanahan with first-aid kit
49ers' Talanoa Hufanga season-ending injury feared by Kyle Shanahan

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Purdy knew the team needed a jolt to get its season back on track. “We had to get back to ‘We’re going to take it,'” he said. “That’s the chip I was talking about. We had to get back to that,” he said, per the Associated Press.

His perfect passer rating put Purdy in some lofty company — Joe Montana is the only other QB in 49ers history to post a perfect passer rating in a game with a minimum of 15 passing attempts.

San Francisco's win, couple with the second-place Seattle Seahawks losing, puts some distance between the two in the NFC West standings. They will meet on Thanksgiving in a crucial clash on a short week.