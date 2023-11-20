San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy stayed hot and made history in the team's 27-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11.

Whatever San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy did during the team's Week 9 bye week, it worked. Since then, he's been unstoppable.

Over his last two starts, Purdy has a 157.3 passer rating. That's good for the highest rating any NFL quarterback has posted over a two-start span since 1950, when QB starts were first tracked, per OptaSTATS.

Purdy's dazzling play on Sunday in the 49ers' 27-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers resulted in a perfect 158.3 passer rating. The second-year QB went 21-for-25 for 333 yards and three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

That comes a week after Purdy went 19-for-26 for 296 yards and three scores against the Jacksonville Jaguars in a 34-3 rout.

Impressive bounceback from Brock Purdy, Niners

Prior to the 49ers' bye week, the team had cooled off considerably from its 5-0 start. Kyle Shanahan's squad lost three games in a row, scoring 17 points in each game.

Individually, Purdy was struggling as well. He threw three touchdowns to five interceptions during the losing streak, posting a sub-100.0 passer rating in each game.

Purdy knew the team needed a jolt to get its season back on track. “We had to get back to ‘We’re going to take it,'” he said. “That’s the chip I was talking about. We had to get back to that,” he said, per the Associated Press.

His perfect passer rating put Purdy in some lofty company — Joe Montana is the only other QB in 49ers history to post a perfect passer rating in a game with a minimum of 15 passing attempts.

San Francisco's win, couple with the second-place Seattle Seahawks losing, puts some distance between the two in the NFC West standings. They will meet on Thanksgiving in a crucial clash on a short week.