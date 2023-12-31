Brock Purdy has made even more 49ers history by beating Jeff Garcia's passing record.

Quarterback Brock Purdy has changed the San Francisco 49ers completed since joining the organization. In Week 17 against the Washington Commanders, Purdy made sure to write his name in the 49ers record books in pen.

Purdy reached 4,280 passing yards in San Francisco's matchup against Washington. He has now beaten out Jeff Garcia for the most passing yards in a single season by a 49ers quarterback, via Dave Lombardi of The Athletic.

Overall, Purdy completed 22-of-28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns. The 49ers moved to 12-4 on the season with a 27-10 victory.

Purdy makes history

San Francisco was taking a dart throw when they drafted Purdy with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. They had already invested the No. 3 overall pick a year prior. However, the 49ers have struck gold and have found their QB in Purdy.

Heading into Week 17, Purdy has gone 20-4 as a starter. Over 24 appearances total, Purdy had thrown for 5,424 yards, 42 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. This season he has earned MVP praise, throwing for 4,050 yards, 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions; before they took on the Commanders.

Whether Purdy gets some extra hardware is one thing, but San Francisco has bigger goals. After watching Purdy get injury in the NFC Championship Game last season, the 49ers want revenge. With their quarterback now healthy, the 49ers want to prove they can represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

Of course that won't be an easy task. Teams like the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions will be pesky competitors. But the 49ers have put their trust into Purdy and is hoping he can lead another deep playoff run.

So far, he has proven he is up for the task. As San Francisco finishes out their regular season, Brock Purdy will be adding onto his now record-setting passing totals.