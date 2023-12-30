Despite Purdy's four picks against Ravens last Monday night, Shanahan is tired of talking about it.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media Friday talking about the loss to the Baltimore Ravens last Monday night where quarterback Brock Purdy threw four interceptions. When asked how Purdy has responded to the bad outing, Shanhan gave a blunt response to the question that was posed by a member of the media according to Mike Florio of NBC Sports.

“Yeah, he was great,” Shanahan said. “I think, no offense to you, but I’m so exhausted talking about the interceptions from our last game, but it’s been like any other week and like any other play. He goes through each play one at a time and tries to do as best he can.”

49ers head coach Shanahan talks about Purdy's best traits

There is no doubt that Shanahan cares more about the response to the interceptions than the picks themselves in the game. He admires Purdy's attitude afterwards, though even for the head coach, he mentions how the quarterback can be “too hard on himself.”

“I just think it’s him,” Shanahan said. “That’s how he is when I coach him. He says what he thinks. I say what I think. He’s a very humble guy, but extremely competitive. That’s just Brock. That’s how I see him handle talking to people out of here. He’s always going to take responsibility. He doesn’t just do it because he knows how to talk to the media. That’s how he looks at things. He always looks inward first and he genuinely feels that way. Sometimes I think he’s too hard on himself in terms of that. Not too hard on himself, that’s just how he is. But it’s cool that he never shows frustration. I think it’s pretty easy for him because I don’t think he has a lot of frustration with other people. I think he always looks at what he can do better.”

While there is no arguing that it was a horrific performance from Purdy, it has been out of character as he has had an efficient season so far, even to a point where he is considered an MVP candidate. So far on the season, Purdy has thrown for 4,050 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

Shanahan says it's better for a player to be hard on themselves than easy

Shanahan says that Purdy is a “humble guy but extremely competitive” among other traits. He even said that you would rather have a player that is hard on themselves than easy on themselves.

“He's a very humble guy, but extremely competitive. That's just Brock … He's always going to take responsibility. He doesn't just do it because he knows how to talk the media, that's how he looks at things,” Shanahan said. “He always looks inward first and he genuinely feels that way. I think he always looks at what he can do better. You'd rather someone be a little hard on themselves rather than take it easy on themselves.”

Even with the loss, the 49ers are 11-4 which is tied with the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions for the best record in the NFC as the battle for the No. 1 seed in the conference is still in commence. For San Francisco, their final two games are Sunday against the Washington Commanders and the week after against an NFC West rival in the Los Angeles Rams.