San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy was dealt a devastating blow after tearing his UCL in the NFC Championship in Philadelphia on Sunday, and he admits no decision has been made on how to approach the ailment.

“I’ve heard multiple things, in one scenario I think it would be six months and ready to go…I think in that scenario after three months you can start throwing and getting into a throwing program, and get into a routine,” Purdy said to reporters on Tuesday.

“I think six months would be when you’re allowed to go in practice and be a part of everything. That’s the scenario, but I definitely have some other options too, so going to go through these MRI scans and will make a decision, hopefully soon.”

Purdy was asked if a six-month recovery timeline provides some optimism for him:

“I don’t know exactly what the case is going to be yet, the final decision, but if that is it, then so be it,” he explained. “I’ll be ready come camp, and honestly what matters to me most is being able to play in the season…I still have some options to weigh, and I’ll make a final decision soon.”

If doctors can repair Brock Purdy’s UCL through surgery, the hope is that he will be ready for training camp in 2023.

The 23-year-old was a revelation for the 49ers after Jimmy Garoppolo went down in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. The Iowa State product carried San Francisco all the way to the NFC title game against the Philadelphia Eagles, before suffering a complete tear of his ulnar collateral ligament after taking a hit from Eagles pass rusher Haason Reddick in the first quarter.

During his eight-game run as the 49ers starting QB, Brock Purdy completed 67 percent of his passes for 1,667 yards, 14 touchdowns and two interceptions while adding two scores of his own on the ground.

With Garoppolo heading for free agency and although 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance is expected to be healthy for the team’s offseason program, there’s a decent chance Purdy retains starting signal-caller duties to begin next season.