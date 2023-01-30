Brock Purdy’s season could not have come to a more bitter end on Sunday night as the San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback saw his Super Bowl dream disappear right before his eyes following a brutal elbow injury. Purdy exited the game in the first quarter of the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles and was unable to return. Without Purdy, the Niners struggled mightily and ended up on the losing end of the high-profile title game, 31-7.

The 49ers have now received an update on the injury status of their prized young quarterback and unfortunately, the diagnosis isn’t very good:

“Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL that will sideline him six months, per source,” reports league insider Adam Schefter of ESPN.

As soon as Purdy went down early in Sunday’s game, you just knew that the injury looked bad. This diagnosis only confirms what many already expected in that it’s going to be a lengthy injury layoff for the young QB.

The silver lining here is that this six-month timetable means that Brock Purdy should be ready to go to start the new season. The 2023 campaign is expected to start in September, which is still seven/eight months from today. This gives the 23-year-old enough time to rehab his elbow injury as he looks to make more noise in his sophomore year.

It is worth noting, however, that Trey Lance is also expected to be back next season for the Niners, which seems like a good problem to have for San Francisco with regard to the coveted QB1 spot.