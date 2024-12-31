The San Francisco 49ers got off to a hot start on Monday Night Football before falling to the Detroit Lions. However, they may have lost more than the football game. Quarterback Brock Purdy took a sack on San Francisco's final drive of the game. And he was replaced by backup Josh Dobbs, who finished the contest.

Purdy was seen being looked at by team doctors on the sidelines. Notably, he tried to throw the football but looked frustrated. He shook his head after throwing a few passes. Dobbs scored a seven-yard touchdown on the 49ers' final drive. But the Lions recovered an onside kick to claim their 14th win of the season.

Following the game, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters. He did not provide a specific update on Purdy's condition. However, he did mention that the San Francisco quarterback left with a right elbow injury. Shanahan says Purdy's status for Week 18 remains up in the air, as reported by The Athletic's Matt Barrows.

The 49ers had no chance of making the playoffs before their loss on Monday. San Francisco is now 6-10 on the 2024 season and is finishing last-place finish in the NFC West. They take on the Arizona Cardinals on the road in Week 18 to close out the regular season.

Brock Purdy had a fantastic first half against the Lions. In fact, he had just two incompletions the entire half. Additionally, he threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns. This performance helped San Francisco take a 21-16 lead into halftime.

However, the second half was a different story. The 49ers scored a touchdown after Detroit tied it at 21. But Purdy threw two interceptions — both to Lions safety Kerby Joesph — in the second half. The Lions took full advantage as they got out to a 40-28 lead with less than three minutes remaining.

Dobbs scored a touchdown with less than a minute remaining. Unfortunately, it was not enough. The Lions picked up a massive win to finish the regular season undefeated on the road. As for the 49ers, they await word on their starting quarterback's injury status for Week 18.