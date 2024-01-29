Here's how you can watch the Super Bowl 58 between the Chiefs and 49ers...

There isn't much better in sports than a highly anticipated rematch. NFL fans will be getting that in Super Bowl 58, as the San Francisco 49ers will look for revenge from Super Bowl 54 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 49ers have been arguably the best team in the NFL for the entire year, but they will have to take down a Chiefs team that has fully established themselves as a dynasty with yet another Super Bowl appearance. In this article, we will explain how you can watch the Super Bowl.

When and where is Super Bowl 58?

The 58th edition of the Super Bowl will be at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be the first time that the Super Bowl is hosted by Allegiant Stadium or takes place in the Las Vegas Valley. The Pro Bowl is next week, so the Super Bowl won't be until Sunday, Feb. 11. Kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch Super Bowl 58

CBS will be broadcasting the Super Bowl, and there will also be a family-friendly version aired by Nickelodeon. The game will also be available to stream on Paramount+. Usher will be performing during halftime.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, Nevada

TV channel: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+ (Try it FREE!)

Chiefs storylines

After a win in Super Bowl IV, the Chiefs went on a 50-year Super Bowl drought. That changed when Patrick Mahomes came to town. The quarterback has made the AFC Championship Game in all six years that he has been the starter, and after his most recent win over the Baltimore Ravens, the best quarterback in the league will be appearing in his fourth Super Bowl. The Chiefs are in the midst of arguably the greatest six-year run by any team in NFL history, but they will want to continue their legacy with a win over the 49ers in Super Bowl 58.

Kansas City is playing their best football of the season right now, so they have plenty of momentum going into the last week of the NFL season. Mahomes' favorite target, Travis Kelce, has stepped up his game in the postseason. Additionally, Isiah Pacheco has been rushing the ball into the end zone on a frequent basis.

It is the defense that makes Kansas City scary, though. The team has never been as good on that side of the football during the Mahomes era as they have been this season. In fact, their defense was second in points against this season. They even looked superior to the Ravens' defense in the AFC Championship Game. Baltimore was the only defense that ranked better than the Chiefs when it comes to points against. L'Jarius Sneed had an epic game against the Ravens. The cornerback is a playmaker, and he had the biggest play of the game when he forced a fumble near the end zone on Zay Flowers.

49ers storylines

The 49ers are a team known for winning in the championship game. They won their first five Super Bowl games before losing their last two, and they will certainly be looking for revenge, considering that most recent loss was against the Chiefs. George Kittle vowed that he would be back after that loss in Super Bowl 54, and that prediction has proven true.

The 49ers showed everyone why they can win this go around with their performance in the NFC Championship Game. Brock Purdy had underwhelmed in recent weeks, but he had a great game against the Lions while leading a 17-point comeback. Christian McCaffrey also displayed why he has a case for the best non-quarterback in the NFL. The running back scored his 24th and 25th touchdowns for the season against the Lions, which gave him the 49ers' all-time franchise record for total touchdowns in a season including playoffs.

San Francisco also has an elite defense. They ranked third in points allowed, as Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and Charvarius Ward are some of the best defensive players in the league. They allowed the Lions 31 points, which is more than San Francisco is accustomed to. Still, they came up big when they needed to, as was illustrated by their two clutch stops on fourth down.

The 49ers led the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV by 10 points with just over six minutes left, but Kansas City was able to come back and win. Will the outcome be the same in Super Bowl LVIII, or will the 49ers be able to capture a sixth win in the Super Bowl that would tie them for the most in the league?