San Fransisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy continues to receive media scrutiny, with argument surrounding offensive weapons.

There have been circling debates on whether San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy deserves to be in the MVP conversation with the success the Niners are having on the offensive end. Not only are many people against this topic, but they believe Purdy is extremely indispensable. FOX Sports analyst Doug Gottlieb argues the fact that the 49ers could replace Purdy with many other quarterbacks and still have the same results.

“I could probably go 15 quarterbacks deep, at least, that would have as good or better a record as the San Francisco 49ers have now if Brock Purdy was replaced by them at quarterback,” said Gottlieb. “Because to me, value is basically wins above replacement. You know that stat in baseball, wins above replacement? Like, if I put anybody else in your position, can you be as effective?”

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan has been known for his skills in offensive schemes, no matter the quarterback situation. San Fransisco has one of the most QB-friendly offenses in the league, with weapons all around and a scheme that doesn't ask too much of the quarterback. The 49ers haven't fielded an elite quarterback in quite a few seasons, carrying players that simply serve as game managers.

“But come on, man. Trevor Lawrence in that system—I mean, go through all the quarterbacks. They'd all be good. You know why? Because they're really well coached, they have a great offensive line, they have the best running back in football, they have an elite tight end, and they have elite wide receivers,” said Gottlieb.

It's easy to agree with Gottlieb's case since the 49ers have been atop of the NFC with mediocre quarterback play in the past, including Jimmy Garopolo taking them to a Super Bowl just a few seasons ago. Purdy hasn't shown anything extraordinary, with little pressure on him. He has All-Pro players to lean back on like running back Christian McCaffrey and offensive tackle Trent Williams that carry a large load.