San Francisco 49ers legend Jerry Rice weighed in on the MVP conversation, particularly between Niners' Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey. The 49ers have two offensive stars in the mix for the league's MVP award, with Purdy being one of the most efficient quarterbacks and McCaffrey being arguably the most versatile offensive weapon in the NFL.

“I think both guys,” said Rice… “It's amazing because you see how valuable CMC (McCaffrey) is if he's not in the game, and also, Brock Purdy. We always talk about that missing piece and you have to be also part of a chain. And if you're a weak link in that chain, you're not going to have success, you're not going to win football games, you're not going to win championships.

A couple of Niners alumni and current players have spoken on the debate but haven't given too much light to the fire since they don't want to throw any of the players under the bus. Both players are extremely important to the 49ers' success, so it's going to be a difficult decision for any voter. If it's a non-QB that wins the award it's most likely McCaffrey, with Tyreek Hill falling behind in that race. If it is a quarterback, Purdy will be competing against Dak Prescott and Lamar Jackson for the award.

“I don't see us winning a championship without Brock Purdy. I don't see us winning a championship without CMC. So, I don't know how this is going to unfold, but I think both guys really deserve that,” said Rice, per David Bonilla 49ers Webzone.